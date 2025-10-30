Jenna Vivianwas recently interviewed for theCanadian HR Reporterarticle, "Objective evidence, not bystander reaction, key in workplace psych injuries: Alberta decision." The article discusses an Alberta Appeals Commission decision emphasizing that objective medical evidence, not coworkers' or bystanders' reactions, should determine whether a worker has experienced a compensable psychological injury. The case involved a worker who claimed trauma after witnessing a violent workplace incident, but the commission ruled the evidence did not meet the diagnostic criteria required for compensation. Jenna explains that the decision underscores the need for objective medical documentation and reinforces that psychological injury claims must satisfy strict evidentiary and legal standards.

