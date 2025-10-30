ARTICLE
30 October 2025

Objective Evidence, Not Bystander Reaction, Key In Workplace Psych Injuries: Alberta Decision

BJ
Bennett Jones LLP

Contributor

Bennett Jones LLP logo
Bennett Jones is one of Canada's premier business law firms and home to 500 lawyers and business advisors. With deep experience in complex transactions and litigation matters, the firm is well equipped to advise businesses and investors with Canadian ventures, and connect Canadian businesses and investors with opportunities around the world.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
Jenna Vivian was recently interviewed for the Canadian HR Reporter article, "Objective evidence, not bystander reaction, key in workplace psych injuries: Alberta decision."
Canada Alberta Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Jenna Vivian
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Bennett Jones LLP are most popular:
  • within Compliance topic(s)
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
  • in Canada
  • with readers working within the Banking & Credit, Healthcare and Law Firm industries

Jenna Vivianwas recently interviewed for theCanadian HR Reporterarticle, "Objective evidence, not bystander reaction, key in workplace psych injuries: Alberta decision." The article discusses an Alberta Appeals Commission decision emphasizing that objective medical evidence, not coworkers' or bystanders' reactions, should determine whether a worker has experienced a compensable psychological injury. The case involved a worker who claimed trauma after witnessing a violent workplace incident, but the commission ruled the evidence did not meet the diagnostic criteria required for compensation. Jenna explains that the decision underscores the need for objective medical documentation and reinforces that psychological injury claims must satisfy strict evidentiary and legal standards.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jenna Vivian
Jenna Vivian
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More