Tips To Deal With The End Of Daylight Savings Time

With October winding down, it will soon be time to move the clocks back from Daylight Saving Time (DST) to Standard Time.

This year the time change takes place on Sunday, Nov. 2 at 2 a.m. and Standard Time will remain in effect until March 8, 2026. Falling back is a yearly tradition that we have no choice but to deal with. We get an extra hour of sleep but the trade-off is less daylight in the evening hours.

Ontario is one of nine Canadian provinces that observes DST, which was first introduced in 1918 to increase production during wartime. The semi-annual time change has long been a topic of debate and the Ontario government has actually passed a bill to keep the province on Daylight Savings Time. But any change would also require some of our provincial and U.S. neighbours to join us since it has been argued that acting unilaterally could cause economic and trade complications.

The Implications of Time Change.

For some, "falling back" is really no big deal. In fact, it is generally thought to be an easier and safer transition than the switch to DST. Studies have shown a rise in heart attacks and strokes in the days following the spring time change. It has also been blamed for an increase in motor vehicle and workplace accidents, especially on the Monday after we "spring forward." It can also lead to decreased productivity, researchers say.

"That one-hour change may not seem like much, but it can wreak havoc on people's mental and physical well-being in the short term," says Dr. Charles Czeisler, professor of sleep medicine at Harvard Medical School's Division of Sleep Medicine.

However, although the days after "falling back" are not considered as precarious as when we "spring forward," both time changes can be disruptive. That's because when we adjust our clocks it disrupts our internal body clock. Think of it as jet lag without taking a trip to a foreign land.

Less Daylight can Impact Safety.

Sunset has been coming sooner each day since the summer solstice and we will continue to get less daylight each day until the winter solstice on Dec. 21. Combine that with colder weather that brings ice and snow, and the evening commute can become a little more hazardous for motorists and pedestrians. A lack of daylight can lead to more fatigue, according to the Traffic Injury Research Foundation, which can result in:

frequent yawning;

difficulty keeping your eyes open;

nodding off;

lack of concentration;

irritability;

slow reactions; and

hallucinations.

The City of Toronto states that it only makes sense that when visibility is reduced, people and objects on the road are more difficult to see. Following the return to Standard Time, motorists should:

Stay alert.

Reduce speed and turn slowly.

Ensure vehicle headlights and signal lights are functioning properly.

Obey speed limits and approach all crosswalks, intersections and transit stops with caution.

Plan your route and leave plenty of time to get where you are going.

Use public transit when possible.

Pedestrians are also encouraged to remain vigilant, especially in the first few days following the time change. Safety advocates advise against jaywalking and suggest avoiding such distractions as texting and walking or listening to loud music that could detract from your surroundings. You should also try to make eye contact with drivers before crossing the road.

Disrupting our Circadian Rhythm.

Practically speaking, changing the clocks to either gain or lose an hour can disrupt sleep and the body's circadian rhythm. These rhythms are the physical, mental, and behavioural changes people experience during a 24-hour cycle.

Many doctors believe long-term problems can result when our internal body rhythms are out of sync with the sun and seasonal changes," according to WebMD.

"You might think you gain an hour of sleep when daylight saving time ends in the fall. But research shows that most people actually lose sleep that night and over the next several days. An earlier bedtime may make it harder to fall and stay asleep. Moving the clock in either direction changes the main cue for our circadian rhythms - light," the report adds. "People who routinely sleep less than 7 1/2 hours a night, and those who are early risers, tend to have a harder time adjusting."

How to Prepare for the Time Change...

There is nothing you can do to prevent the return of Standard Time but you can take steps to mitigate its effects.

Jamie M. Zeitzer, a research professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the Stanford Center for Sleep Sciences and Medicine in California tells EverydayHealth that the end of daylight saving time can be a good time to re-evaluate your sleep habits.

"Kind of like a New Year's resolution, [it] is a good excuse to do something about your sleep," he suggests.

Research indicates that practicing healthy sleep habits is important. If you have a consistent sleep routine, you are less likely to be affected by the time change. That means going to bed at the same time each day, limiting bright light exposure at night, avoiding caffeine in the late afternoon and evening, limiting alcohol and avoiding heavy meals close to bedtime. Turning off electronic devices at least 30 minutes before bedtime is also in your best interests. Developing a calming bedtime ritual is helpful as well as creating a dark and quiet environment for sleeping.

Other suggestions include wearing ear plugs or a sleep mask, investing in a supportive mattress and comfortable bedding and using an ambient noise machine.

Small, simple steps can pay dividends. For example, you can try going to bed a little later each night in the days leading up to the time change. If you typically go to bed at 10:30 p.m., try retiring at 10:45 on Thursday. Follow that up by going to bed at 11 p.m. on Friday and 11:15 p.m. on Saturday. That may allow you to recalibrate your sleep schedule easier. You can also consider staying awake for an extra hour on the night Daylight Saving Time ends.

Another trick sleep researchers recommend is setting your clocks ahead to Standard Time a day or two before the switch. Your clocks may help prompt you to adjust to the coming change.

Exercise can help your body acclimate to the Standard Time so take advantage of the extra morning daylight, the Old Farmer's Almanac suggests.

"Go outside and get exposure to morning sunlight on the Sunday after the time change to help regulate your internal clock," according to the Almanac. "Having shorter daylight hours affects our mood and energy levels, decreasing serotonin.

"Make time to take a morning or early afternoon walk outside when the sun is out. Try using a light therapy box or an alarm light that brightens as you wake up. In the autumn and winter, it's dark after work. Consider shifting any outdoor exercise to when you can get sunlight."

...And Remember to Prepare Your Children

It is no secret that young children, for the most part, are early risers. While you may appreciate the extra hour to sleep in after the clocks fall back, your kids may have other ideas.

"For young children who have early wake times, sometimes anywhere between 6 a.m. or 7 a.m., when we ... transition from daylight savings times to standard time, that can impact their wake time," Dr. Anya McLaren, a pediatric respirologist and sleep medicine physician at Hamilton's McMaster University told Global News. "They end up getting up at their usual time for the first few weeks, and if a child wakes at 6 a.m., then they would be getting up at 5 a.m. And this can obviously impact parental sleep."

Sleep consultant Heather Plante added young children may become more clingy, fussy and frustrated during time changes.

"For babies younger than a year, they may be less co-ordinated and less able to do the things that they used to do. They don't enjoy the same things that they did before. That's just a matter of getting them more sleep," she told Global News.

It may be too much to expect young children to adjust to the time change all at once. Instead, sleep researchers advise slowly adjusting bed time. Try keeping your child awake 10 or 15 minutes later each night for several nights. This may help them to adjust to a one-hour change over three or four days rather than just one night.

"It's a slow process because you're trying to change their circadian rhythm. And their circadian rhythm is a very set time of when they get tired," Plante told Global News. "So when you try to change that, you can't do it all at once because you're pushing them into their second wind."

