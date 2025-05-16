May Is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month: A Lawyer's Perspective

In Ontario, few communities feel the pulse of motorcycle culture like Port Dover — especially on a Friday the 13th. But for over 30 years, I've been on the other end of that culture, representing injured riders and grieving families after tragic collisions.

Here are the most common issues I see in my personal injury practice:

Left-Hand Turns

The most frequent — and often fatal — scenario involves a car turning left into the path of an oncoming motorcycle.

Drivers: Look for motorcycles, not just cars.

Riders: Assume you may not be seen.

Stop Sign Pull-Outs

A driver stops, then pulls out, unaware a motorcycle is approaching with the right-of-way.

Riders: Treat every intersection as high-risk. Expect the unexpected.

Protective Gear

Helmets are mandatory, but padded jackets, vests, gloves, and proper boots are critical. I've had clients whose injuries were dramatically reduced because they wore the right gear.

Defence lawyers often argue that wearing non-motorcycle boots, like Blundstones, is negligent.

Passing Vehicles

Drivers may not see or hear you when you pass. They may also turn left into a driveway without signaling.

Stay visible and cautious.

Rear-End Collisions

For motorcyclists, getting hit from behind carries a much higher risk of serious injury.

Drivers: Keep a safe distance.

Riders: Use lane positioning and reflective gear to increase visibility.

If you or someone you love has been injured in a motorcycle collision, don't wait to get legal advice. Understanding your rights early can make all the difference.

Let's make this May a safer month for riders across Ontario.

