21 October 2025

Court Ruling Reinforces Justice For Survivors Of Sexual Assault

We are pleased to share the Court's recent ruling on the defence's post-verdict motions in Associate Ivanna Iwasykiw's June 2025 civil sexual-assault action.
Ivanna Iwasykiw
We are pleased to share the Court's recent ruling on the defence's post-verdict motions in Associate Ivanna Iwasykiw's June 2025 civil sexual-assault action. The Court upheld the $1-million punitive damages against the perpetrator's estate, affirmed the Catholic Children's Aid Society of Toronto's liability for negligence, and set pre-judgment interest rates that reflect the gravity of the case.

This decision underscores the importance of accountability and acknowledges the profound, lasting impact of sexual assault on survivors. Read the full decision here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Ivanna Iwasykiw
