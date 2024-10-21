Man On Electric Dirt Bike Responsible For Death Of Senior On Pedestrian Bridge: Police

An Edmonton man has been charged after an electric dirt bike hit a pedestrian on a walking bridge last week.

Edmonton police say they were called Friday night about an injured man on the walking path beneath the light rail transit bridge next to the High Level Bridge.

Police say the 68-year-old man died in hospital.

They say an autopsy has determined the man died of blunt force trauma and the death was accidental.

Pedestrian Accident Lawyer

Pedestrians are some of the most vulnerable accident victims. A high proportion suffer fatal or serious injuries from their accident.

If the fault of the accident is tied to another party's negligence, the surviving accident victim or their living family members can pursue a personal injury claim. If another party is demonstrated to have been negligent or reckless, a wrongful death claim may be able to be initiated by surviving family members.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.