ARTICLE
21 October 2024

Man On Electric Dirt Bike Responsible For Death Of Senior On Pedestrian Bridge: Police

Boland Romaine LLP

Contributor

Boland Romaine LLP
Boland Romaine Personal Injury Lawyers is one of Ontario’s most respected injury firms with over 40 years of trial experience. Voted as one of the top 10 personal injury firms by Canadian Lawyer Magazine, Boland Romaine’s lawyers have represented the province’s most vulnerable injured victims in court and won.
Explore Firm Details
An Edmonton man has been charged after an electric dirt bike hit a pedestrian on a walking bridge last week.
Canada Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Photo of Michael Connolly
Authors

An Edmonton man has been charged after an electric dirt bike hit a pedestrian on a walking bridge last week.

Edmonton police say they were called Friday night about an injured man on the walking path beneath the light rail transit bridge next to the High Level Bridge.

Police say the 68-year-old man died in hospital.

They say an autopsy has determined the man died of blunt force trauma and the death was accidental.

Pedestrian Accident Lawyer

Pedestrians are some of the most vulnerable accident victims. A high proportion suffer fatal or serious injuries from their accident.

If the fault of the accident is tied to another party's negligence, the surviving accident victim or their living family members can pursue a personal injury claim. If another party is demonstrated to have been negligent or reckless, a wrongful death claim may be able to be initiated by surviving family members.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Michael Connolly
Michael Connolly
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More