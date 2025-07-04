Vietnam's Major Judicial Reforms Take Effect 1 July 2025

Vietnam has introduced major judicial reforms that will take effect on 1 July 2025, significantly reshaping the country's court system. Under the new structure, the existing High People's Courts and District People's Courts will be dissolved and replaced with a streamlined three-tier hierarchy.

To facilitate this transformation, the 2025 amended Law on the Organisation of the People's Courts is accompanied by a series of resolutions from the National Assembly (NA), including specific provisions for the establishment of specialised Intellectual Property (IP) Courts and transitional measures to ensure a smooth shift to the new system.

New Three-Tier Court System

Effective 1 July 2025, Vietnam's court system will transition to a simplified three-tier hierarchy:

The Supreme People's Court – the highest judicial authority. 34 Provincial People's Courts – reduced from the current 63 to align with administrative restructuring. 355 Regional People's Courts – newly established courts replacing the district-level courts, with broader jurisdictional coverage.

Under the new structure:

Regional People's Courts will be established to take over first-instance jurisdiction previously handled by district-level courts.

will be established to take over first-instance jurisdiction previously handled by district-level courts. A new Court of Appeals, operating under the Supreme People's Court, will assume the appellate functions formerly exercised by the High People's Courts.

This overhaul is intended to promote consistency in adjudication, improve judicial specialisation, and support Vietnam's ongoing digitalisation and administrative reform agenda.

Establishment of Specialised IP Courts under the new Regional Court System

The 2025 amended Law on the Organisation of the People's Courts, and the following NA's implementing resolutions, also provide clearer guidance on the establishment of IP Courts as dedicated divisions within selected Regional People's Courts. These specialised courts will have first-instance jurisdiction over IP disputes.

Under Resolution No. 81/2025/UBTVQH15 issued by the NA Standing Committee on 27 June 2025, two IP courts will be established: one in Hanoi and the other in Ho Chi Minh City. The Hanoi IP Court will handle cases from the northern and selected central provinces, while the Ho Chi Minh City IP Court will cover the remaining regions nationwide.

This development marks a significant move toward centralising and strengthening IP dispute resolution in Vietnam and is expected to influence litigation strategy and resource planning for businesses involved in IP enforcement, to improve case resolution speed for complex and technical IP matters, and to support Vietnam's commitments regarding upgrading its domestic legal and judicial systems under international trade agreements such as CPTPP and EVFTA.

Transition Guidance under Resolution No. 225/2025/QH15

To support the implementation of the amended Law on the Organization of the People's Courts and related procedural laws, the NA adopted Resolution No. 225/2025/QH15 on 27 June 2025, setting out transitional arrangements during the restructuring period.

Under the new framework, Regional People's Courts will assume territorial jurisdiction over all criminal, administrative, civil, and other matters previously under the jurisdiction of District People's Courts.

For cases already in progress at Provincial People's Courts prior to 1 July 2025 that would now fall within the Regional Courts' jurisdiction, the following transitional rules apply:

If the case has been filed but not yet formally accepted, it will be transferred to the relevant Regional People's Court—except where a mediation or dialogue session has already taken place and the parties seek formal recognition of the result. In such cases, the Provincial Court will retain authority to issue the final decision.

If the case has already been formally accepted under first-instance procedures before 1 July 2025, the Provincial Court will continue to hear and resolve the case.

Where will IP Owners file their lawsuits?

The NA also approved amendments to the Civil Procedure Code, the Administrative Procedure Law and relevant laws on 25 June 2025 adjusting the jurisdictions of the Courts according to the new system. To initiate litigation proceedings, IP Owners should note that:

First-instance cases, for both civil and administrative litigation, will be filed at the IP Court in Hanoi or HCMC, depending on the location of the defendants.

Appeals to the first-instance judgments will be handled by either the Economic Court (for civil cases) or the Administrative Court (for administrative cases) of the Provincial Courts.

What Should Businesses Do?

To effectively navigate the new judicial framework, businesses are advised to take the following steps:

Review ongoing and upcoming litigation to identify potential jurisdictional changes, particularly for pending IP cases that may be transferred to newly established IP courts;

Update internal protocols and litigation workflows to align with the restructured three-tier court system;

Closely monitor transitional guidance issued by the Supreme People's Court and relevant local authorities to ensure compliance and timely action; and

Consult with legal counsel to evaluate the implications for IP litigation, and broader dispute resolution strategies under the new regime.

Vietnam's judicial reform effective 1 July 2025 ushers in a new era for the country's legal system. By streamlining court tiers and launching dedicated IP courts, Vietnam is taking bold steps toward a more efficient, specialised, and globally aligned judiciary. While the transition may pose challenges for businesses adapting to new jurisdictions and procedures, it also opens the door to a more predictable and focused environment for dispute resolution—particularly in the area of intellectual property.

