Patenting Innovation In Data Centres: Protecting Configurations, Cooling Technologies, And The Green Advantage

The rapid expansion of data centre infrastructure—primarily driven by cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and the ever-growing demand for digital services—has made data centres a focal point for technological innovation and intellectual property investment.

The technologies deployed inside these facilities, from server and rack configurations to advanced cooling and energy management systems, represent significant R&D expenditure and real competitive advantages. Patent protection offers data centre operators and technology developers an opportunity to safeguard these innovations, secure licensing revenue, and deter competitors from free-riding on costly R&D investments.

Patentable innovations in data centre design and operations

Data centre technologies present a rich landscape of patentable subject matter. Patents can protect novel aspects of both the physical configuration of a facility and the methods of operating it.

Between Jan. 1, 2025 and Aug. 15, 2026, and counting only one representative application from each patent family globally, over 9,000 data centre related patent applications have published. Going back to Jan. 1, 2020, the number exceeds 28,500 published patent applications.

Server and rack arrangements

The physical layout of servers, racks, and supporting infrastructure within a data centre can be the subject of patent protection where the arrangement is novel and produces a functional advantage. For example, patents have been granted for flexible rack allocation systems that correlate the infrastructure support requirements of rack computer systems with the support capacities of particular rack positions, enabling rapid incremental deployment with flexibility to allocate various types of rack computer systems to available infrastructure.

Integrated sensor and control systems embedded within server racks—combining asset management, environmental monitoring, and automated response—have also been patented. Several patents have issued relating to data centre design configurations, including hot-aisle and cold-aisle containment systems and facility layout.

Cooling apparatus and methods

Cooling is one of the most patent-active areas in data centre technology. Patsnap, the patent data and innovation intelligence company, has reported that data centre cooling consumes up to 40% of a facility's total energy, making innovations in this area both commercially valuable and environmentally significant.

Patents have been obtained for a wide variety of cooling innovations, including hot-aisle containment and cooling systems that prevent hot exhaust air from mixing with cold supply air, thereby increasing cooling efficiency and enabling higher power densities per rack. Liquid cooling systems designed to address the inadequacy of conventional air cooling for high-performance computing and AI workloads are a growing area of patent activity.

Methods of cooling individual blade servers by transferring heat from circuit boards using novel heat transfer mechanisms have also been patented.

Resource-reducing innovations

Where a cooling apparatus or method reduces resource consumption—which may include electricity, cooling water, or other resources—this further strengthens the case for patent protection and may qualify the invention for accelerated examination programs specifically designed for green technologies (discussed below).

Innovations that optimize power usage effectiveness (PUE), reduce water consumption, or improve overall energy efficiency are squarely within the scope of patentable subject matter (e.g. representing an improvement to an existing technology) and represent an increasingly active area of patent filings.

AI-enabled control systems

AI and machine-learning systems are increasingly used to manage cooling, power distribution, workload placement, and predictive maintenance. In Canada, the use of an AI model does not by itself make a control system patentable. CIPO's March 2026 practice notice states, in general terms, that claimed subject matter must fall within a statutory category, have physical existence or manifest a discernible effect or change, and not be judicially excluded.

For example, claims should connect the decision logic to the physical plant and computing elements. That is, sensors may provide operating data, a controller may determine a response, and equipment changes coolant flow, fan speed, power distribution, workload placement, or another operating condition – one or more of these components may cooperate with machine learning components to achieve the desired improvements.

The application should explain the relevant inputs, the role of the model, training and inference where material, operating constraints, and the physical response. Merely stating that “AI optimizes cooling” is unlikely to provide a useful patent position.

Accelerated patent examination for green technologies

With a view to addressing climate change and the environment, several patent offices have established programs to expedite examination of applications directed to environmentally beneficial technologies.

Data center innovations that reduce energy or water consumption may qualify for these programs, potentially cutting years off the time to obtain patent protection.

Canada: CIPO's Green Technologies program

The Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) launched its Advanced Examination for Green Technologies program on March 3, 2011. Under this program, patent applications relating to technology "that if commercialized would help to resolve or mitigate environmental impacts or to conserve the natural environment or natural resources" can be advanced out of turn and processed faster at no additional cost.

To take advantage of the program, an applicant must submit a request for advanced examination, and a statement that the application relates to qualifying green technology. Notably, CIPO will not question the veracity of the applicant's declaration but the application must be open to public inspection and the standard examination fee must be paid.

Once an application is approved for advanced examination, CIPO commits to issuing a first office action within three months, compared to a standard timeline of 14 to 24 months, which can represent a significant time saving. A patent can be granted under this process in as little as 12 months from the start of examination, compared to just over 30 months for regular applications.

As of Aug 15, 2026, 941 patents have been granted through CIPO's green technologies program, with CIPO reporting a roughly 95% success rate for applications entering the program.

Other jurisdictions

CIPO's program is part of a broader global trend. Several countries have fast-track programs for green technology patent applications, including Australia, Brazil, China, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. The UK Intellectual Property Office was the first to implement a "Green Channel" in 2009, allowing issued patents in approximately nine to 12 months compared to three to four years under standard examination.

Japan's accelerated examination for green technologies can produce a first office action in under three months. China's prioritized examination can yield a first office action in about 45 days, with a final decision within one year. In the United States, the USPTO's Climate Change Mitigation Pilot Program was closed, effective in January 2025.

Canada: CIPO's proposed accelerated path for key technologies

In April 2026, CIPO published a proposal and initiated a public consultation (now closed) related to expediting “the examination of applications that relate to key technology areas identified by the Government of Canada. For example, the program may target patent applications related to, but not limited to, the defence industry, critical minerals, clean energy, agri‑food productivity, biomanufacturing, quantum technologies and artificial intelligence (AI).”

In mid-August 2026, CIPO teased a September 2026 launch of this initiative for critical minerals only. Patent applicants with data centre subject matter will want to keep a close eye on developments, which could see a new accelerated examination option for AI and/or national infrastructure-related subjects.

For data centre operators developing energy-efficient cooling systems or resource-conserving infrastructure, these programs present a significant strategic opportunity to secure patent rights quickly and cost-effectively.

The benefits of patent protection for data centres

Patent protection provides data centre developers and operators with several important strategic advantages:

Exclusivity and market differentiation: A granted patent confers the right to exclude others from making, using, or selling the patented invention for the term of the patent. This exclusivity allows organizations to maintain premium pricing and differentiated service offerings.

A granted patent confers the right to exclude others from making, using, or selling the patented invention for the term of the patent. This exclusivity allows organizations to maintain premium pricing and differentiated service offerings. Licensing revenue: Strong patent portfolios support alternative revenue streams through licensing agreements and technology partnerships. Switch's licensing program, for instance, has seen companies like Schneider Electric and Vertiv license nearly 270 patents covering hot-aisle containment and cooling technologies.

Strong patent portfolios support alternative revenue streams through licensing agreements and technology partnerships. Switch's licensing program, for instance, has seen companies like Schneider Electric and Vertiv license nearly 270 patents covering hot-aisle containment and cooling technologies. Defensive positioning: Patent infringement claims tied to data centre operations are increasing, and patent holders are increasingly targeting end users and operators rather than upstream suppliers. Building a patent portfolio provides a defensive shield and potential counterclaim leverage in the event of patent assertions by competitors or non-practicing entities.

Patent infringement claims tied to data centre operations are increasing, and patent holders are increasingly targeting end users and operators rather than upstream suppliers. Building a patent portfolio provides a defensive shield and potential counterclaim leverage in the event of patent assertions by competitors or non-practicing entities. Attracting investment: Particularly for emerging and startup companies, a robust patent portfolio can be critical for securing investment and strategic partnerships.

Particularly for emerging and startup companies, a robust patent portfolio can be critical for securing investment and strategic partnerships. Faster time to protection via green programs: As discussed above, patent applications for green technologies can benefit from dramatically accelerated examination timelines, enabling innovators to achieve protection in the market sooner.

Recommendations: Consider IP from the start

Given the increasingly complex IP landscape surrounding data centres, operators and developers should integrate IP strategy into the earliest stages of planning, whether building a new facility or contracting for data centre services.

Conduct freedom-to-operate analyses: Before committing to specific technologies, particularly cooling systems, power management solutions, and server configurations, a freedom-to-operate analysis can identify potential patent risks and avoid costly infringement disputes down the road. Establish invention disclosure processes: As data centre designs are developed, establish processes for engineers and designers to disclose potentially patentable innovations, and pursue patent applications for novel solutions, especially those that reduce energy or resource consumption. Evaluate IP in vendor and service contracts: IP risk in data centre projects arises not only from a single component, but from how technologies are combined and operated together. Vendor indemnification provisions should be evaluated in light of actual system configurations, and contract strategy should be informed by technical architecture and operational planning. Take advantage of green technology programs: For innovations that reduce environmental impact, explore accelerated examination programs in Canada and other jurisdictions to secure patent rights faster and at reduced cost. Map and monitor the patent landscape: Regular patent landscape monitoring helps identify emerging patent threats and opportunities, enabling proactive portfolio management rather than reactive litigation defence.

In an era where data centres are critical national and commercial infrastructure, protecting the innovations that make them more efficient, more sustainable, and more reliable is just good business practice. Such protection can be an essential component of a long-term competitive strategy.

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