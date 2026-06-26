Oyen Wiggs Instrumental In Global Patent Cup Sailing Event 2026 In Vancouver

From April 7–11, 2026, the internationally renowned Patent Cup took place in Vancouver, bringing together patent professionals from around the world for a unique blend of competitive sailing and industry camaraderie.

The Cup was established in 1989 by two patent attorneys—one from Germany and one from France—whose shared vision gave rise to a unique intercontinental tradition. Their goal was to create opportunities for professional friendship across borders and to enable colleagues to experience sailing in places they might not otherwise have the chance to discover on their own.

The Patent Cup is a one-of-a-kind global event that rotates annually between international host cities. Following last year’s occurrence in Denmark and ahead of next year’s gathering in Croatia, Vancouver provided an exceptional backdrop for this year’s program, bringing together world-class IP professionals in the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest.

This year’s event was led and organized by Nick Garner, Partner at Oyen Wiggs, whose leadership and attention to detail ensured a seamless and memorable experience for each attendee. Participants took part in a dynamic program featuring networking opportunities, sightseeing around Vancouver, and the signature sailing regatta that defines the Patent Cup experience.

Members of Oyen Wiggs played an important role in making the Cup happen, underscoring the firm’s strong international presence in intellectual property law and its commitment to fostering meaningful connections within the global IP community.

The firm extends its sincere thanks to all participants, organizers, and sponsors who contributed to the success of this year’s event. Oyen Wiggs looks forward to continuing its involvement in the Patent Cup in the years ahead.

To view the full article, click here.