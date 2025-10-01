Federal Court Of Appeal Decisions Confirm Strict Application Of The Due Care Standard

The Federal Court of Appeal has made it clear: Canada's "due care" standard for reinstating patents and patent applications is applied very strictly. In two recent cases, reinstatement was refused even where maintenance fees were missed due to junk-email filters or data-migration errors. Patent applicants/patentees, Canadian patent agents, and foreign associates should all take care to ensure that maintenance fee deadlines are not inadvertently missed to avoid accidental loss of rights.

