ARTICLE
2 January 2025

Patent Term Adjustment Regulations Come Into Force In 2025

OW
Oyen Wiggs Green & Mutala LLP

Contributor

Oyen Wiggs Green & Mutala LLP logo
Oyen Wiggs LLP is a Vancouver-based independent intellectual property boutique law firm in Canada. We are experienced patent lawyers with a variety of technical backgrounds that provide us with the insight to help our clients define and protect their innovations. Through our wide-reaching network of foreign associates, we advance our clients’ interests around the world.
Explore Firm Details
Proposed amendments to the Patent Rules implementing patent term adjustment are scheduled to come into force on 1 January 2025. These amendments were first published for consultation in the Canada Gazette.
Canada Intellectual Property
Oyen Wiggs Green & Mutala
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Proposed amendments to the Patent Rules implementing patent term adjustment are scheduled to come into force on 1 January 2025.

These amendments were first published for consultation in the Canada Gazette, Part I on 18 May 2024, and now "Regulations Amending the Patent Rules and Certain Regulations Made Under the Patent Act" have been registered in the Canada Gazette, Part II under SOR/2024-241 to formally amend the Patent Rules.

In brief, the patent term adjustment amendments provide mechanisms to adjust the term of a patent to account for certain delays during the prosecution of the patent.

For more information, please see the proposed amendments, as published for consultation in the Canada Gazette, Part I, and the registered amendments in SOR/2024-241 (PDF), as published in the Canada Gazette, Part II.

To view the original article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Oyen Wiggs Green & Mutala
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More