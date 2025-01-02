Patent Term Adjustment Regulations Come Into Force In 2025

Proposed amendments to the Patent Rules implementing patent term adjustment are scheduled to come into force on 1 January 2025.

These amendments were first published for consultation in the Canada Gazette, Part I on 18 May 2024, and now "Regulations Amending the Patent Rules and Certain Regulations Made Under the Patent Act" have been registered in the Canada Gazette, Part II under SOR/2024-241 to formally amend the Patent Rules.

In brief, the patent term adjustment amendments provide mechanisms to adjust the term of a patent to account for certain delays during the prosecution of the patent.

For more information, please see the proposed amendments, as published for consultation in the Canada Gazette, Part I, and the registered amendments in SOR/2024-241 (PDF), as published in the Canada Gazette, Part II.

