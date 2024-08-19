CIPO Expected To Resume Patent Granting On August 20

As we previously reported, the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) has not issued patents since July 2, 2024. According to CIPO's updated roadmap, patent granting should resume on August 20, 2024.

