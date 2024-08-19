ARTICLE
19 August 2024

CIPO Expected To Resume Patent Granting On August 20

SB
Smart & Biggar

Contributor

As we previously reported, the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) has not issued patents since July 2, 2024. According to CIPO's updated roadmap, patent granting should resume on August 20, 2024.
Canada Intellectual Property
Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact a member of the Life Sciences Regulatory & Compliance Group.

The preceding is intended as a timely update on Canadian intellectual property and technology law. The content is informational only and does not constitute legal or professional advice. To obtain such advice, please communicate with our offices directly.

