ARTICLE
17 July 2024

All Posts Game, Set, Match: Sony PlayStation Victorious In Patent Infringement Lawsuit

GL
Goodmans LLP

Contributor

Goodmans LLP logo
Goodmans is internationally recognized as one of Canada’s pre-eminent business law firms. Based in Toronto, the firm has market-leading expertise in M&A, corporate and transaction finance, private equity, real estate, tax, restructuring, litigation, intellectual property and other business-related specialties.
Explore
Lexpert Firm Profile
In 2017, Genuine Enabling Technology ("GET") filed a complaint against the Sony Corporation ("Sony"), which included a claim that Sony infringed one of its patents related to a method of communication...
Canada Intellectual Property
Photo of Katherine (Kasia) Donovan
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In 2017, Genuine Enabling Technology ("GET") filed a complaint against the Sony Corporation ("Sony"), which included a claim that Sony infringed one of its patents related to a method of communication between consoles and controllers. GET was reportedly seeking $500 million in damages.

GET's complaint was premised on the idea that the method of communication between the PlayStation console and controllers, which included a component that enabled an ability to simultaneously receive signals, was not possible until its patent.

Sony argued that there was not enough evidence that the components in question within the controller were "structurally equivalent" to the patent's logic diagrams.

The judge in this matter reportedly granted summary judgment on the issue of non-infringement, in favour of Sony, on the grounds that GET "failed to raise a dispute of facts".

The content of this article does not constitute legal advice and should not be relied on in that way. Specific advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Katherine (Kasia) Donovan
Katherine (Kasia) Donovan
Person photo placeholder
Jeffreen Rahman
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More