AIDA Replacement Unlikely Under New National AI Strategy

Max Jarvie was interviewed for a recent article in Canadian Lawyer magazine focusing on the release of the federal government’s artificial intelligence strategy, which outlines a legislative plan that attempts...

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Max Jarvie was interviewed for a recent article in Canadian Lawyer magazine focusing on the release of the federal government’s artificial intelligence strategy, which outlines a legislative plan that attempts to strike a compromise between strengthening protections for individuals while developing a regulatory landscape attractive to AI companies.

In the article, Jarvie discusses the plan and the legislative gap that he posits has been deliberately chosen to ensure Canada remains competitive in the AI landscape while addressing the more pressing consequential harms related to AI use. While recognizing this constitutes a trade-off, overall he is glad that the government is addressing AI: “We’ve been waiting for some kind of update from the federal government on all of these issues for quite some time.”

Read the full article on the Canadian Lawyer website.

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