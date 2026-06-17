Canadian Cybersecurity Trends Study – Sixth Edition

Blakes is pleased to launch its sixth Canadian Cybersecurity Trends Study, drawing on our frontline experience advising organizations on complex cybersecurity matters across Canada.

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Blakes is pleased to launch its sixth Canadian Cybersecurity Trends Study, drawing on our frontline experience advising organizations on complex cybersecurity matters across Canada.

This focused and data-driven report provides a concise view of the evolving cyber risk landscape, highlighting the most significant trends and offering practical insights to support informed decision-making and cybersecurity preparedness.

The study is designed to help organizations assess their exposure and sharpen their approach to cyber risk management, informed both by incident data and the perspective of our multi-disciplinary team.

As these developments continue to reshape the risk landscape, maintaining vigilance remains essential. This means continually refreshing policies, being mindful when introducing new systems and processes and investing in ongoing training to build resilience against sophisticated threats.

Blakes is well-positioned to assist clients with all aspects of cybersecurity law, from pre-breach preparation activities through to litigation stemming from cybersecurity incidents.

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