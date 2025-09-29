Manitoba's Economic Strategy: Innovation, IP And AI At The Core Of Growth

Earlier today the Government of Manitoba released its Economic Development Strategy which puts technology, intellectual property (IP) and artificial intelligence (AI) at the forefront of its plan to enhance productivity, strengthen private sector, create higher-paying jobs and keep more young people in Manitoba, raise productivity and drive long-term growth.

The report recognizes that, while machinery and equipment remain important, it is intangible assets – like data and innovation – that will define economic competitiveness in the 21st century.

Below is a summary of some of the major announcements included in the strategy regarding innovation, technology, IP and AI.

Building Manitoba's intellectual property advantage

One of the five pillars of the strategy is a focused push to develop and commercialize IP in Manitoba. Manitoba's Innovation and Productivity (IP) Taskforce, chaired by Jim Balsillie, will be supported by a new department – Manitoba Innovation and New Technology (MINT) – will lead efforts to:

Deliver a strategic plan for innovation and IP commercialization

Support businesses in creating, protecting and monetizing IP, with programs like Research Manitoba's IP Collective playing a role

Attract foreign direct investment (FDI) tied to the creation of not only high-value jobs and IP growth but also broader benefits such as opportunities to expand local expertise and observing new technologies, ensuring global companies bring not only capital but also knowledge and technology transfer to the province

This IP-first approach aims to make Manitoba a leader in digital governance, data ownership and sovereign cloud strategies, aligning local innovation with global technology trends.

Embracing artificial intelligence across sectors

The strategy also highlights AI as a tool for economic modernization and productivity gains. Some key AI initiatives include:

Public sector modernization: Manitoba plans to accelerate the deployment of human-supervised AI within the public sector to streamline approvals, inspections and services, boosting efficiency and reducing red tape.

Manitoba plans to accelerate the deployment of human-supervised AI within the public sector to streamline approvals, inspections and services, boosting efficiency and reducing red tape. Energy and utilities: The Manitoba Government plans to support Manitoba Hydro's endeavor in deploying AI solutions to improve grid reliability and planning.

The Manitoba Government plans to support Manitoba Hydro's endeavor in deploying AI solutions to improve grid reliability and planning. Workforce development: Employers will be encouraged to integrate AI and technology training into professional development programs, ensuring Manitobans gain the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly changing economy.

Employers will be encouraged to integrate AI and technology training into professional development programs, ensuring Manitobans gain the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly changing economy. Emerging AI industries: The Manitoba Government has identified power AI server centres and applications in agriculture as an emerging sector and area for future investment.

Technology and connectivity as enablers

Technology is framed not just as an industry but as an enabler of productivity across all sectors. The strategy commits to:

Expanding broadband and cellular networks in rural and northern Manitoba

Encouraging automation and advanced manufacturing, including opportunities in semiconductors, renewable fuels and agri-tech

Strengthening industry–postsecondary collaboration to drive applied research and accelerate commercialization

Encouraging stronger partnerships between businesses and post-secondary institutions, so research ideas actually make it into the marketplace

Why it matters

By focusing on intellectual property, artificial intelligence and technology adoption, Manitoba is signaling a shift away from relying solely on traditional capital investments. Instead, it aims to compete in the global economy through ideas, innovation and digital leadership.

The strategy makes clear: Manitoba's future growth depends on its ability to harness technology, own its IP and use AI not just as a buzzword but as a practical tool for productivity and competitiveness.

Manitoba's Economic Development Strategy is available in full here.

