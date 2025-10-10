Episode 85: Breaking Barriers In Online Learning And Entrepreneurship (Podcast)

Join Heather Barnhouse, Partner in our Edmonton office, as she explores women in leadership and entrepreneurship, and the ecosystem that supports them. In episode 85, Heather is joined by Jennifer Griffin Schaeffer, Co-founder and Board Chair of Onlea, a Canadian company dedicated to removing barriers to knowledge through innovative online learning experiences. Jennifer shares her journey from launching one of the first digital media startups in New York in the 1990s, to leading Onlea's growth as a hub for interactive, learner-focused education. She discusses how Onlea evolved from a University of Alberta spinout to a for-profit enterprise serving corporations, credentialing bodies and advocacy organizations with custom learning solutions.

Jennifer also introduces KIND (Knowledge INDex), Onlea's upcoming AI-powered tool designed to help individuals and organizations organize, analyze, and learn from their own data without dilution. Together, Heather and Jennifer explore the trends shaping online education, including personalization, interactivity and the growing role of AI in making learning more relevant and engaging. Jennifer also speaks to her "talent first" philosophy and calls for greater support for mature entrepreneurs in Canada's innovation ecosystem. To learn more about Onlea, visit https://onlea.org/.