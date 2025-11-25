Canada Sees Its First Draft Of The Stablecoin Act

Through the Budget 2025 Implementation Act, Canada has seen its highly anticipated stablecoin legislation. Below are the highlights from the proposed Stablecoin Act (the "Act").

Key Features of the Draft Legislation

1. Regulatory Scope and Applicability

The Act applies to fiat-referenced stablecoins issued by non-prudentially regulated entities. It expressly excludes central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), regulated financial institutions, and closed-loop payment instruments (e.g., merchant-specific tokens). A public registry of approved issuers will be maintained by the Bank of Canada (the "Bank"), and only listed issuers may legally offer stablecoins in Canada.

2. Prudential Oversight and Registration

Prospective issuers must apply for registration with the Bank by submitting detailed public disclosures on reserve composition, redemption rights, custodial arrangements, governance, cybersecurity, risk management, and recovery and resolution planning. Ongoing compliance obligations apply post-registration.

The Bank will oversee administration and rulemaking, while the Minister of Finance retains authority to review applications for national security purposes and issue policy guidance and regulations.

The Minister is empowered to impose conditions, restrict, or prohibit issuance where risks to national security, monetary policy, or financial stability are identified. The Bank may not register an issuer without the Minister's clearance during the review period.

3. Reserve and Redemption Requirements and Yield Ban

Stablecoins must be fully backed by unencumbered, high-quality liquid assets denominated in the reference fiat currency. Reserves must be held with qualified custodians and kept bankruptcy remote. Issuers must also adopt and publish clear, enforceable redemption policies, including mechanics, timing, fees, and third-party roles.

Offering interest, yield, or any similar return is prohibited—distinguishing stablecoins from investment products.

4. Legal Opinions and Bankruptcy Protection

Issuers are required to provide and maintain legal opinions confirming that reserve assets are unencumbered and held in in a bankruptcy-remote structure—ensuring that customer redemptions are insulated from insolvency risks.

5. Interaction with Securities Laws

While the Act carves out a limited exemption under federal financial institution statutes to avoid stablecoin issuance being treated as securities dealing, it does not override provincial securities laws. Issuers must still consider compliance with existing CSA guidance, such as Staff Notice 21-333.

6. Amendments to the RPAA

The Retail Payment Activities Act (RPAA) is amended to expressly cover payment functions involving stablecoins. This will subject wallets, custodians, and other PSPs facilitating stablecoin transactions to operational oversight by the Bank of Canada, complementing the prudential regulation of stablecoin activities.

Implications

With the Stablecoin Act, Canada joins other leading jurisdictions—most notably the United States (via the GENIUS Act) and the European Union (under MiCA) — in developing tailored regulatory frameworks for fiat-backed stablecoins. As ever, the evolution of the federal–provincial interface, and in particular how provincial securities regulators will adapt to the Stablecoin Act, remains a critical area to monitor.

If your organization is considering issuing, partnering with, or servicing stablecoin-related offerings in Canada, McMillan LLP can assist—including with regulatory strategy, RPAA implementation, and legal opinions on compliance under the upcoming Stablecoin Act and related frameworks.

