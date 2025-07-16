Alta Raises $11M To Bring AI Fashion Tech To Life

Alta Daily ("Alta"), founded by Jenny Wang, is an innovative startup that is transforming how artificial intelligence can assist users with personal styling. Shortly after launching the company, Wang announced the successful closing of an US$11 million seed round led by Menlo Ventures, with participation from Aglaé Ventures, Benchstrength Ventures, Conviction, Phenomenal Ventures, and a distinguished group of celebrity stylists, consumer tech founders and AI experts.

Building on this momentum, Wang also unveiled a strategic partnership with the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), a non-profit trade association dedicated to supporting emerging designers and fashion students. Through this partnership, Alta users will be able to engage directly with pieces from up-and-coming designers, helping creatives gain greater exposure and visibility in the fashion industry.

At its core, Alta is designed to meet users' personal styling needs by collecting information such as budget, lifestyle, weather preferences and occasion. Its AI-powered stylist and personal shopper can generate tailored outfit recommendations and even let users "try on" those outfits using a fully customizable virtual avatar. Additionally, the app fosters community by allowing users to preview trending items and see what others are searching for; making the experience both personalized and socially connected.

Amy Wu, a partner at Menlo Ventures, shared, "We were looking to work with a founder who could bridge deep technical expertise with an intuitive grasp of fashion and consumer behavior." The newly secured funding will be used to accelerate product development, expand Alta's AI capabilities, and grow its engineering and operations teams. With a mission to help everyone look and feel their best, Alta is shaping the future of fashion through technology.

The content of this article does not constitute legal advice and should not be relied on in that way. Specific advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.