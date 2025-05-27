ARTICLE
27 May 2025

AI Adoption Sparks Increase In Class Actions In Canada

TL
Torys LLP

Contributor

As more and more companies continue to adopt AI technology to enhance operations and efficiency, Canada is seeing a rise in class action lawsuits related to AI...
Canada Technology
Lauren Nickerson
As more and more companies continue to adopt AI technology to enhance operations and efficiency, Canada is seeing a rise in class action lawsuits related to AI, associate Lauren Nickerson said in an interview with The Logic.

"The scale issue is a very pressing concern," she said.

Read: Who is responsible when AI causes harm? AI and product liability

Governments are continuing to introduce new AI laws and regulations, which means that companies that use AI could—in addition to facing lawsuits from their customers—also be faced with legal repercussions if they do not follow these laws.

"The courts haven't yet settled whether responsibility for an AI system's mistakes lands on the firm that made the model or the one that used it," Lauren said. "It'll depend on the circumstances of the case."

You can read more about how AI is impacting businesses in a previous edition of the Torys Quarterly.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
