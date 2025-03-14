ARTICLE
14 March 2025

Legal Innovation, Leadership, And The Future Of AI (Podcast)

ML
McMillan LLP

Contributor

In an exclusive conversation, Bruce Chapple, CEO & Managing Partner of McMillan LLP, shares his insights on the evolving legal landscape and the transformative role of AI in the profession.
Canada Technology
Bruce Chapple
Exploring the Future of Law with Bruce Chapple.

In an exclusive conversation, Bruce Chapple, CEO & Managing Partner of McMillan LLP, shares his insights on the evolving legal landscape and the transformative role of AI in the profession.

Key Discussion Points:

  • The impact of AI and innovation on legal services
  • McMillan's strategic growth and collaborative vision
  • How law firms can adapt to shifting market demands

This conversation provides valuable insights for legal professionals, business leaders, and AI enthusiasts looking to understand the future of legal services.

Click here to view the podcast series one of three.

The foregoing provides only an overview and does not constitute legal advice. Readers are cautioned against making any decisions based on this material alone. Rather, specific legal advice should be obtained.

© McMillan LLP 2025

Authors
Bruce Chapple
