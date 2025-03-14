Legal Innovation, Leadership, And The Future Of AI (Podcast)

Exploring the Future of Law with Bruce Chapple.

In an exclusive conversation, Bruce Chapple, CEO & Managing Partner of McMillan LLP, shares his insights on the evolving legal landscape and the transformative role of AI in the profession.

Key Discussion Points:

The impact of AI and innovation on legal services

McMillan's strategic growth and collaborative vision

How law firms can adapt to shifting market demands

This conversation provides valuable insights for legal professionals, business leaders, and AI enthusiasts looking to understand the future of legal services.

Click here to view the podcast series one of three.

