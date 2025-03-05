ARTICLE
5 March 2025

Data Governance (Video)

CL
Cain Lamarre

Contributor

Cain Lamarre logo
Cain Lamarre has been firmly rooted in Quebec since 1877 and shapes the legal landscape with boldness and vision, prioritizing the needs of its clients. With 15 locations across Quebec, Cain Lamarre is the leading specialist to address the realities of the province.
Explore Firm Details
Artificial intelligence has become part of our daily lives, and it's important to know how to use it effectively.
Canada Technology
Laura Lapointe
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Artificial intelligence has become part of our daily lives, and it's important to know how to use it effectively.

Produced by our in-house team in collaboration with Sarah Legendre Bilodeau from Videns, this video looks at the raw material of artificial intelligence: data.

Find out why data quality, security, authority, integrity and compliance are essential in the second instalment of our series on artificial intelligence: Data governance.

The post Data Governance appeared first on Cain Lamarre.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Laura Lapointe
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More