AI-Related Class Actions Are On The Rise In Canada

As more and more companies continue to adopt AI technology to enhance operations and efficiency, Canada is seeing a rise in class action lawsuits related to AI, associate Lauren Nickerson said in an interview with The Logic.

"The scale issue is a very pressing concern," she said.

Governments are continuing to introduce new AI laws and regulations, which means that companies that use AI could—in addition to facing lawsuits from their customers—also be faced with legal repercussions if they do not follow these laws.

"The courts haven't yet settled whether responsibility for an AI system's mistakes lands on the firm that made the model or the one that used it," Lauren said. "It'll depend on the circumstances of the case."

