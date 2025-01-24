ARTICLE
24 January 2025

AI On The Horizon Event Series Part 1: AI Regulation (Video)

Gowling WLG's AI on the horizon event series is a four-part exploration of the evolving artificial intelligence (AI) landscape.
Canada Technology
Naïm Alexandre Antaki and Wendy Wagner
The first session, focusing on the regulatory framework shaping the future of AI.

Our panel of lawyers, joined by guest speaker Mark Schaan, Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet - Artificial Intelligence, will discuss:

  • The Artificial Intelligence and Data Act (AIDA)
  • Key AI provisions in Ontario Bill 194
  • Emerging self-regulatory and certification frameworks

Discover how to help your organization mitigate risks, adapt to new regulations and succeed in a dynamic, tech-driven environment.

This program is eligible for up to 1.5 hour of substantive CPD credits with the LSO, the LSBC and the Barreau du Québec.

Authors
Naïm Alexandre Antaki
Wendy Wagner
