AI On The Horizon Event Series Part 1: AI Regulation (Video)

self

Gowling WLG's AI on the horizon event series is a four-part exploration of the evolving artificial intelligence (AI) landscape.

The first session, focusing on the regulatory framework shaping the future of AI.

Our panel of lawyers, joined by guest speaker Mark Schaan, Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet - Artificial Intelligence, will discuss:

The Artificial Intelligence and Data Act (AIDA)

Key AI provisions in Ontario Bill 194

Emerging self-regulatory and certification frameworks

Discover how to help your organization mitigate risks, adapt to new regulations and succeed in a dynamic, tech-driven environment.



This program is eligible for up to 1.5 hour of substantive CPD credits with the LSO, the LSBC and the Barreau du Québec.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.