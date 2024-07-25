The Fight Between Artificial Intelligence And Privacy

At Procido LLP, we know change is the only constant. Because of this, we continually innovate to provide forward-looking and unique solutions to complex challenges. We aim to maintain equality within our firm and seek out clients who share this core value. We believe diversity of experience provides us with a broader perspective to see further into the future for our clients. We never cease pursuing opportunities to gain more knowledge and new expertise to assist our clients in staying ahead of their competitors.

The relationship of artificial intelligence (AI) and privacy is a complex one. As AI rapidly transforms the world, its growing influence raises a critical question: how does AI impact our privacy? The relationship acts as a double-edged sword, offering both benefits and drawbacks that demand careful consideration. In this article we will discuss the impact AI has on privacy and how privacy is equally important in the world of AI.

Like any other field, AI is a great tool to enhance individual privacy. AI algorithms can scrub personal data of identifying information, allowing for valuable insights without compromising privacy by anonymizing the data. AI can also analyze vast datasets to identify and prevent fraudulent activity or misinformation, protecting financial information and personal accounts of individuals. Additionally, AI offers technology for enhancing privacy. AI can be used to develop tools that give users more control over their data, such as personalized privacy settings or opt-out mechanisms.

However, there are also potential privacy violations that individuals may face because of AI. Artificial intelligence, like any app or digital service, thrives on data, and often involves the collection of vast amounts of personal information. This raises concerns about data ownership, consent, and potential misuse. There is also the often-debated topic of algorithmic bias. AI algorithms trained on biased data will promote discrimination and can lead to unfair outcomes. This lack of transparency in decision-making erodes trust and privacy. AI-powered facial recognition and behavior analysis is also raising concerns about mass surveillance and the erosion of individual freedom.

Granted, AI tailored services and experiences based on individual preferences enhances convenience and user satisfaction. It strengthens cybersecurity through protecting personal data from unauthorized access. And it can revolutionize healthcare through minimal risk operations and early disease detection. On the other hand, AI could become nearly autonomous, even if it is nowhere near to “self-aware” at the moment. As AI systems become more sophisticated, there is a possibility that individuals lose more control over their data and how it is used as AI takes the decisions on its own. Unscrupulous individuals could use AI to manipulate online discussions, news and media, social media and influence individual opinions, potentially threatening democratic processes and individual identity. A proper implementation of privacy measures can help in ethical use of AI.

Privacy acts as a check for AI, and the importance of privacy in artificial intelligence is often overlooked by developers and AI innovators. Privacy can help offset datasets' bias and discrimination. As exposed by Associated Press, an investigation in the United States in 2021 by The Markup found, because of AI bias, lenders are more likely to deny home loans to people of color than to white people with similar financial characteristics. As compared to white people, 80% of Black applicants are more likely to be rejected, along with 40% of Latino applicants, and 70% of Native American applicants are likely to be denied. Strong privacy protection helps control such bias, by responsible data collection and usage, preventing unfair targeting of individuals.

AI thrives on data, particularly personal information. In a MarTech Today article, Julia Stead, VP of marketing at a voice marketing cloud firm, explained that data collection began in the 1980s “with direct marketers wanting to take their businesses to the next level with data-based personalization.” Large corporations have amassed data in enormous quantities over the last five decades. Extensive data collection without clear boundaries can lead to a loss of control over personal information. Corporations must allow individuals to delete their past data and refuse sharing or storing current data by privacy measures like “opt-out” services. This will empower individuals to decide what data they share and how it is used, preserving their sense of autonomy.

For AI to be widely adopted, people need to trust it. A lack of transparency around data handling and the potential for misuse can erode trust. Unchecked AI development can lead to mass surveillance and a chilling effect on free speech. Technologies like Amazon Go track sensitive data like biometrics which could potentially be hacked or misused by the corporation itself in the future. Privacy safeguards to control what data is collected will ensure AI respects privacy rights and does not stifle individual freedoms. Strong privacy measures may be needed to demonstrate responsible development and build trust in AI's capabilities.

Lastly, AI is used to analyze vast amounts of personal data, creating detailed profiles of individuals. Without proper privacy protections, this data can be misused for targeted advertising, social manipulation, or even blackmail. Social manipulation is not a new concept and has been evidenced by the manipulative policies of popular social media platforms like Facebook. In an article by Karen Hao on MIT Technology Review, the author expands on the testimony by Frances Haugen, a former product manager at Facebook, to the US Senate and explains how social manipulation by Facebook affects the public:

“The machine-learning models that maximize engagement also favor controversy, misinformation, and extremism: put simply, people just like outrageous stuff.

Sometimes this inflames existing political tensions. The most devastating example to date is the case of Myanmar, where viral fake news and hate speech about the Rohingya Muslim minority escalated the country's religious conflict into a full-blown genocide. Facebook admitted in 2018, after years of downplaying its role, that it had not done enough 'to help prevent our platform from being used to foment division and incite offline violence.'”

While this all may seem daunting, we can still fix it. A balanced approach is needed to allow AI to develop while ensuring the privacy of individuals is intact. Clear and enforceable regulations will ensure responsible AI development and protect individual privacy rights. Developers and users alike need to provide greater transparency into how AI algorithms collect, use, and store personal data which will increase AI accountability. Empowering individuals with control over their data and the ability to opt-out of AI-based processes will reduce AI autonomy.

As we navigate this love and hate relationship AI and privacy have, open dialogue and prioritizing ethical AI development will foster growth. A strong focus on privacy is vital for building a future powered by AI that benefits everyone. By ensuring responsible data collection, promoting transparency, and empowering individuals with control over their data, we can unlock the potential of AI while safeguarding our privacy.

