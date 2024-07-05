Episode 077: The Evolution Of AI And Its Effects On Legal Practice With Charles Gluckstein (Podcast)

self

Brenda Agnew and Jordan Assaraf, your hosts, are joined by Charles Gluckstein in today's compelling episode. Together, they embark on a journey through the expansive realm of AI, tracing its origins and illuminating its transformative evolution up to the present day. Within the ever-growing sphere of technological advancement, AI's massive influence on the legal landscape emerges as both inevitable and indispensable.

