Friday Afternoon With Vinny

We moved into our office two years ago and there was always something (ahem... billable work) which put us off hanging art on the walls. When we finally got some pieces a few weeks ago we realized we didn't really want to hang them ourselves. So Cara Zacks asked the local shop that had printed them for us if they knew someone who could do it. The owner, Vinny, said he would be glad to do it himself on the Friday before the Canada Day weekend. This was perfect as we had given our staff the day off.

When Friday morning turned to afternoon and then late afternoon, Laura Cardiff and I had our doubts Vinny would show but Angela Casey, eternally optimistic, had no qualms whatsoever, and right she was again. Vinny arrived while I was wrapping up an intense potential client call. When it ended, l wanted nothing more than to head home and forget about the week. But when I opened my office door there was Vinny, standing rather precariously on our furniture, attempting to hang art all the while laughing and trading tales with Angela. I knew I wouldn't be leaving this party anytime soon.

It quickly became clear to us that Vinny (who never represented himself this way) was not a professional picture-hanger. Exhibit A: he came without a tape measure. Exhibit B: his frequent exclamations of "well, I cocked that up!" whenever he messed up a measurement. But Vinny's humour, enthusiasm, and can-do attitude made up for any shortcomings in his skills.

The three of us worked together to hang the canvases over the course of a couple hours. What would have otherwise been an uneventful Friday afternoon turned into a fun kick-off to Canada Day weekend.

Cheers to all of the Vinnys who make life brighter, in the most unexpected ways. And check out Mr. Photo Canvas for all your photo canvas printing needs!

