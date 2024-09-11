Recent Developments In Internal And Regulatory Investigations 2024

On October 11, 2024, the Québec Bar will present the 4th edition of its seminar on recent developments in internal and regulatory investigations. Chaired by our colleague and partner Sean Griffin, the event will also include contributions from several other Langlois speakers:

- Gabriel Querry, Aurélie Gauthier and Sean Griffin: Procedural fairness in administrative audits and penal investigations: A delicate but crucial balance

- Marc-Alexandre Hudon, Antoine Rancourt and Ilona Bois-Drivet: Artificial intelligence for regulatory and internal investigations: Opportunities, challenges and best practices.

These presentations will be conducted in French.

Visit the Québec Bar website, available in French only.

