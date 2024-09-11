ARTICLE
11 September 2024

Recent Developments In Internal And Regulatory Investigations 2024

L,
Langlois Lawyers, LLP

Contributor

Langlois Lawyers, LLP logo
On October 11, 2024, the Québec Bar will present the 4th edition of its seminar on recent developments in internal and regulatory investigations. Chaired by our colleague and partner Sean Griffin, the event will also include contributions from several other Langlois speakers:

- Gabriel Querry, Aurélie Gauthier and Sean Griffin: Procedural fairness in administrative audits and penal investigations: A delicate but crucial balance

- Marc-Alexandre Hudon, Antoine Rancourt and Ilona Bois-Drivet: Artificial intelligence for regulatory and internal investigations: Opportunities, challenges and best practices.

These presentations will be conducted in French.

Visit the Québec Bar website, available in French only.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

