5 July 2024

Hull On Estates Podcast – #694 – Ontario Superior Court Of Justice – Modernizing The Justice System

This week on Hull on Estates, Doreen So and Margarita Grup review the key developments and modernization initiatives that were outlined in the 2019-2023 report from...
This week on Hull on Estates, Doreen So and Margarita Grup review the key developments and modernization initiatives that were outlined in the 2019-2023 report from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, including future initiatives for further digitalization of our system in an effort to improve access to justice.

