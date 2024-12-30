2023-2024 Pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance Impact Report

On November 22, 2024, the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA) released its 2023-2024 impact report.

According to the pCPA, estimated dollar savings for public drug plans from pCPA negotiations were $4.63 billion ($3.72 billion on brand-name drugs and $0.91 billion on generic drugs), an increase from the estimated $3.89 billion in 2022-2023.

The pCPA also reports there were 41 total negotiations with public drug plans, up by more than 50% from pre-pandemic levels.

The impact report highlights initiatives from 2023-2024, including:

pCPA Temporary Access Process (pTAP): the pTAP negotiation pathway (see our article) applies to drugs that follow the time-limited reimbursement pathway from Canada's Drug Agency, ultimately allowing patients to have temporary access to new therapies with conditional approval.

the pTAP negotiation pathway (see our article) applies to drugs that follow the time-limited reimbursement pathway from Canada's Drug Agency, ultimately allowing patients to have temporary access to new therapies with conditional approval. Three-year pricing initiative for generic drugs: the pricing initiative for generic drugs, the pan-Canadian Tiered Pricing Framework (TPF) (see our article), was renewed and is in effect until 2026.

the pricing initiative for generic drugs, the pan-Canadian Tiered Pricing Framework (TPF) (see our article), was renewed and is in effect until 2026. New tools: economic insight packages and the negotiation pipeline were introduced to "strengthen negotiations and broaden [the pCPA's] set of indicators for measuring the impact of the pCPA."

Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact a member of the Life Sciences Regulatory & Compliance Group.

The preceding is intended as a timely update on Canadian intellectual property and technology law. The content is informational only and does not constitute legal or professional advice. To obtain such advice, please communicate with our offices directly.