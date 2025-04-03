New Temporary Exemptions To Natural Health Product Plain Language Labelling Regulations

On March 26, 2025, Health Canada published an Order exempting NHPs licensed between June 21, 2025 and June 21, 2028 from the new plain language labelling provisions.

Amendments to the Natural Health Products Regulations (NHPR) that create new plain language labelling requirements come into force in June 2025. Under the initial transition period, existing NHPs were granted until June 21, 2028, to comply with the new labelling requirements, while NHPs licensed on or after June 21, 2025, would have to immediately comply. You can read more about the amendments here.

The effect of the new exemption Order is that all NHPs are now exempt from the new labelling requirements until June 21, 2028.