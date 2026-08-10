Clarifying The Limits Of Public‑Interest Expression: Solmar Inc. v. Hall, 2026 ONCA 367

The Ontario Court of Appeal's decision in Solmar Inc. v. Hall examines whether public-interest expression in municipal land-use disputes shields speakers from defamation claims when their statements contain...

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Introduction

In its recent decision in Solmar Inc. v. Hall, 2026 ONCA 367, the Court of Appeal for Ontario clarified the limits of public-interest expression in anti-SLAPP motions. The Court confirmed that municipal land-use disputes can attract public concern, but that context (or any public interest context) does not shield statements that go beyond fair comment and cause reputational harm.

The Solmar decision reinforces a practical point: speakers may strongly criticize public decisions, developers, and officials, but courts will still assess the words used, the record supporting them, and the harm they may cause.

Background

The dispute arose from a proposal to develop a four-story luxury hotel in a residential and designated heritage district of Niagara-on-the-Lake (“NOTL”). In October 2022, developer and owner of Solmar Inc., Benny Marotta, acquired the property. In February 2023, Solmar applied to amend the Town’s zoning by-laws to permit the hotel development.

Several weeks later, Mr. Marotta met with Town Councillor, Gary Burroughs, and gave him an envelope containing $10,000 in cash as a campaign contribution. Councillor Burroughs contacted Mr. Marotta the next day to say he could not accept the money and ultimately turned it over to Town staff. The matter was referred to the Town’s Integrity Commissioner and local police. No charges were laid and the Integrity Commissioner did not pursue the issue.

On June 25, 2024, Town Council approved the zoning application by a 5-4 vote.

The next day, a resident, Mr. Hall posted in a community Facebook group called NOTL 4U to express his disappointment over the vote. He accused Solmar of “corrupt and aggressive” business tactics and questioned whether other councillors or city staff had received unreported cash or gifts. He later acknowledged that he had no proof beyond the Burroughs incident. The post generated modest engagement. It received 33 reactions, 19 comments, and was shared twice in a Facebook group with approximately 3,100 members.

Mr. Marotta had previously attracted media attention for other development projects and business practices, including reported threats to sue the Town of Caledon for $500 million if the Town continued to delay review of a development proposal.

Mr. Hall was given an opportunity to apologize for his post, but declined. Mr. Marotta and Solmar Inc. then sued Mr. Hall for defamation. Mr. Hall brought a motion under s. 137.1 of the Courts of Justice Act to dismiss the action as a strategic lawsuit against public participation (SLAPP).

Anti-SLAPP Motion Decision

The motion judge dismissed Mr. Hall’s anti-SLAPP motion. The parties agreed that the expression (Facebook post) related to a matter of public interest. The issue was whether Mr. Marotta and Solmar had shown grounds to believe that the defamation claim had substantial merit, that Mr. Hall had no valid defence, and that the harm caused by the expression was sufficiently serious to outweigh the public interest in protecting the expression.

The motion judge found that the defamation claim had substantial merit. The statements were published to third parties and would tend to lower Mr. Marotta’s reputation. The motion judge rejected the fair comment defence and concluded that the harm was sufficiently serious to justify allowing the lawsuit to continue.

Court of Appeal Analysis

Mr. Hall appealed on three grounds: the meaning of the expression, the availability of a valid defence, and the public-interest balancing exercise. The Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal and largely upheld the motion judge’s reasoning, subject to minor corrections.

Meaning of the expression

Mr. Hall argued that the motion judge focused on his subjective intention, rather than the objective meaning of the post and failed to account for the conversational nature of Facebook.

The Court of Appeal rejected both arguments. It held that the motion judge correctly applied the objective test and assessed the post as a whole and in context, rather than parsing isolated phrases.1 The Court also found that the motion judge was alive to the informal and conversational nature of Facebook.

No valid defence

Mr. Hall also argued that the motion judge erred in assessing the fairness of his comments and in finding that they were actuated by malice.

The Court of Appeal agreed that the motion judge’s analysis improperly shifted into an assessment of whether the comments were fair in the fourth prong of the defence of fair comment. However, considering the issue afresh, the Court held that there are grounds to believe that Mr. Hall has no valid defence. Although allegations of criminality may sometimes be framed as comment, Mr. Hall’s statements were factual assertions.2 Mr. Hall relied on the “public record” and “Solmar’s record” to support the allegations of facts, rather than presenting them as opinion based on disclosed facts. The defence of fair comment is not available for such factual assertions.

The Court of Appeal also affirmed the motion judge’s finding of malice, explaining that it was not convinced that there was a palpable and overriding error in the finding of recklessly advancing false claims and there was a basis in the record to arrive at the conclusion that Mr. Hall possessed an improper motive to injure the plaintiff.

Balancing

Mr. Hall further argued that the motion judge erred in balancing the harm to Mr. Marotta and Solmar against the public interest in protecting his expression.

The Supreme Court of Canada has described the balancing analysis under s. 137.1(4)(b) as a central feature of the anti-SLAPP framework, describing that the analysis provides the courts with a robust backstop to protect freedom of expression”.3 One of the requirements is that the court must be able to infer a causal link between the expression and the harm alleged.4

The Court of Appeal upheld the motion judge’s finding of harm. At this stage, Mr. Marotta and Solmar did not need to prove specific economic loss. They only needed to establish a basis to infer likely reputational harm from the Facebook post. This approach aligns with the Supreme Court of Canada’s direction in Pointes: a plaintiff need not prove harm definitively, but a bare assertion of harm will not suffice.5

The Court of Appeal held that the public interest in protecting Mr. Hall’s expression was diminished.6 While the subject matter engaged the public interest, the content of the expression reduced its weight in the analysis. Statements involving deliberate (or reckless) falsehoods or gratuitous personal attacks may touch on matters of public interest, but they attract less protection in the balancing exercise.7

SLAPP Indicia

As part of the balancing analysis, the Court of Appeal considered whether the hallmarks of a classic SLAPP were present, including a history of using litigation to silence critics, a financial or power imbalance, and a punitive or retributory purpose.8 Mr. Hall argued that these indicia were present given Mr. Marotta’s litigation history, the imbalance between the parties, and the absence of concrete harm.9

The Court of Appeal acknowledged that the motion judge erred in finding that there was an equal playing field between the parties. However, that error did not change the result. The overarching question was “What is really going on?” The Court of Appeal concluded that the defamation claim against Mr. Hall sought legitimate vindication for reputational harm arising from serious and unsupported allegations in a context of Mr. Hall saying he was prompted to make the post after reading articles, but those articles did not support the accusations made in his post.

Significance

The decision reinforces that public-interest expression is not immune from defamation claims. Municipal development disputes often engage legitimate public concern, and participants are entitled to criticize decisions, developers, and public officials. But the protection afforded to public-interest expression weakens where the expression consists of unsupported allegations, deliberate (or reckless) falsehoods, or gratuitous personal attacks.

For litigants, Solmar serves as a reminder that anti-SLAPP motions require a contextual analysis. The fact that a dispute arises in a public forum or concerns a public issue is important, but it is not determinative. Courts will still ask whether the impugned expression advances public debate or instead causes reputational harm through serious allegations that the speaker cannot support.

Footnotes

1 Solmar Inc. v. Hall, 2026 ONCA 367, at para 53.

2 Solmar, at para 77.

3 Solmar, at para 112.

4 Solmar, at para 114.

5 Solmar, at para 117.

6 Solmar, at para 127.

7 Solmar, at para 126.

8 Solmar, at para 130.

9 Solmar, at para 131.

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