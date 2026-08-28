Another Swing At The Bat – Res Judicata Explained

The legal doctrine of res judicata exists to prevent the same dispute from being litigated more than once. Res judicata is grounded in two principles of public policy. First, the state has an interest in upholding finality in litigation; second, that an individual is not punished more than once for the same offence.

CP LLP is a Toronto business law firm with over thirty years of experience in complex transactions and disputes. CP LLP understands that time is of the essence when advising on business matters. The firm offers timely, flexible strategies, specializing in public and private financings, mergers and acquisitions, commercial agreements, tech and other intellectual property transactions and a wide range of commercial and business disputes.

Article Insights

CP LLP are most popular: within Family and Matrimonial topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

in Canada

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Healthcare and Metals & Mining industries

The legal doctrine of res judicata exists to prevent the same dispute from being litigated more than once. Res judicata is grounded in two principles of public policy. First, the state has an interest in upholding finality in litigation; second, that an individual is not punished more than once for the same offence. The doctrine has at least two distinct forms: issue estoppel and cause of action estoppel. Issue estoppel means that a litigant is prevented from relitigating a specific issue that was clearly decided in a prior proceeding. Cause of action estoppel means that a litigant cannot proceed because the legal right they had has been conclusively dealt with in a previous proceeding.

The Supreme Court of Canada in Danyluk v. Ainsworth Technologies Inc., 2001 SCC 44 (CanLII), established the framework for issue estoppel. This framework consists of two stages. The first stage requires that: 1. The same question was decided in prior proceedings; 2. The prior decision was final; and, 3. The parties, or their privies, were the same. The second stage requires the court to consider the overarching principle of ensuring justice is done. Even after the preconditions of stage one are met, the court retains discretion not to apply issue estoppel in stage two, where doing so would result in an injustice.

Cause of action estoppel arises where the cause of action alleged has been resolved in a previous proceeding. The Supreme Court of Canada in Patrick Street Holdings Ltd. v. 11368 NL Inc., Patrick Street Holdings Ltd. v. 11368 NL Inc, introduced nuance to the legal test for cause of action estoppel. The court articulated a four-part test to determine cause of action estoppel: 1. There must be a final decision of a court of competent jurisdiction in the prior action; 2. The parties to the later litigation must have been parties to, or in privy with parties to, the prior action; 3. The cause of action in the prior action must not be separate and distinct from the cause of action in the later proceeding; and, 4. The basis of the cause of action in the later proceeding must have been argued, or could have been argued, in the prior action if the parties had exercised reasonable diligence.

To properly consider the intersection of these two aspects of res judicata, we must first analyze the contradistinction. Ultimately, each doctrine restricts something. Cause of action estoppel bars a whole claim that was (or should have been) brought earlier, while issue estoppel bars a specific issue that was actually decided. In Patrick Street Holdings, the Supreme Court of Canada affirmed that trying to relitigate the same cause of action that was, or reasonably should have been, brought forth in previous proceedings, is an abuse of process. However, Issue estoppel, as articulated in Danyluk, asks whether the later proceeding is trying to relitigate a specific issue that was decided before.

In Middle East Bank v. Sabetyian, 2026 ONSC 1432 https://www.canlii.org/en/on/onsc/doc/2026/2026onsc1432/2026onsc1432.html argued by CP LLP’s Alastair McNish and Chit Leung, the Court held that the requirements for issue estoppel were not met. The Iranian proceedings (which the defendant asserted rendered the Ontario civil proceeding res judicata) addressed whether criminal charges should proceed, not whether civil liability existed. There was no prior trial or actual litigation of the civil issues. The court noted that the Iranian decisions were final only in the criminal sense and expressly left open the possibility of civil proceedings. Further, the bank was a complainant, but not formally a party to the criminal prosecution. This decision elucidates the distinction between factual overlap and true litigation overlap. Although the Iranian criminal complaint and the Ontario civil action arose from the same underlying facts, that overlap was insufficient to establish issue estoppel.

The Middle East Bank v. Sabetyian decision reflects the underlying purpose of these doctrines: fairness to both parties and the avoidance of injustice. On one hand, courts must protect defendants from being unfairly subjected to repeated litigation over matters that have already been finally determined. On the other hand, courts must also avoid unfairly depriving a plaintiff of its opportunity to have claims heard where those claims were not actually decided in the prior proceeding. In this case, allowing the action to proceed did not undermine finality or judicial economy because there were no prior civil findings to reopen.

Res judicata remains a powerful doctrine in Canadian civil procedure, though its application is not automatic. Courts must weigh the aim of shielding parties from enduring repetitive proceedings against the necessity of avoiding injustice. In essence, the doctrine of res judicata embodies the balance between finality and fairness that is central to Canadian civil procedure.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.