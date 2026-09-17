If You Weren’t Ready To Come Forward, Do You Still Have Legal Options?

Many people delay taking legal action after an assault because of trauma, fear, ongoing criminal proceedings, or simply not knowing their legal rights. Understanding the limitation period for assault claims in British Columbia is essential if you’re considering seeking compensation through a civil lawsuit

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Many people delay taking legal action after an assault because of trauma, fear, ongoing criminal proceedings, or simply not knowing their legal rights. Understanding the limitation period for assault claims in British Columbia is essential if you’re considering seeking compensation through a civil lawsuit. Speaking with an experienced BC assault lawyer as early as possible can help you understand your options and preserve your legal rights.

Can I file a lawsuit years after an assault happened?

It depends on the type of assault and your specific circumstances.

In British Columbia, most civil claims are subject to limitation periods under the Limitation Act. However, the law recognizes that survivors of certain assaults, particularly sexual assault, may not be able to come forward immediately.

In general:

Many civil claims have a basic limitation period of two years from when the claim was discovered. There are important exceptions, particularly for sexual assault and certain claims involving minors or abuse. Every situation is different, so obtaining legal advice early is important, even if several years have passed.

Never assume you’ve missed your opportunity. A lawyer can determine whether your claim is still legally available.

Why do limitation periods exist?

Limitation periods are intended to encourage legal claims to be brought while evidence is still available and memories remain relatively fresh.

However, lawmakers also recognize that survivors of violence often face significant emotional, psychological, and practical barriers before they are ready to pursue legal action. Because of this, British Columbia law includes important protections for certain survivors.

What should you do if you’re unsure about the limitation period?

If you’re considering legal action, taking these steps can help:

Speak with an experienced lawyer. Gather any documents, medical records, or communications you still have. Write down what you remember while events are still fresh in your mind. Avoid assuming it’s “too late” without obtaining legal advice.

Even where significant time has passed, a lawyer can assess whether an exception or different limitation rule may apply.

Why legal advice matters

Limitation issues are often highly fact specific. A small detail about when the harm was discovered or the nature of the assault can significantly affect your legal rights.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the limitation period always two years?

No. While many civil claims have a two-year limitation period, important statutory exceptions may apply depending on the facts.

Can I sue if the assault happened decades ago?

Possibly. Certain claims—particularly those involving sexual assault—may not be subject to the standard limitation period. Legal advice is essential to determine how the law applies to your situation.

Do I need criminal charges before filing a lawsuit?

No. A civil lawsuit is independent of the criminal justice process.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.