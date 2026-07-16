Lawyer Spotlight: Sybil Johnson-Abbott – Grounded In Expertise, Driven By Results

Real estate law is, at its core, about helping people and businesses establish roots—whether that means closing the deal on a commercial property, navigating the complexities of a large-scale land development, or securing the right lease for a growing company. At Soloway Wright LLP, Partner Sybil Johnson-Abbott has spent more than two decades doing exactly that, bringing deep technical expertise, practical judgment, and a steady hand to some of the most consequential real estate matters in the National Capital Region.

Sybil is a member of the firm’s Real Estate & Development and Commercial Leasing practice groups. Her practice spans a broad range of commercial real estate transactions, including purchases and sales of commercial office, retail and industrial buildings. She advises on secured lending, mortgage enforcement, municipal land development, subdivision and site plan agreements, severance applications, easement agreements, and co-ownership arrangements. She also regularly negotiates and drafts a variety of types of agreements that protect her clients’ interests while keeping transactions on track.

Her Expertise

Real estate transactions—particularly at the commercial level—are rarely straightforward. They sit at the intersection of contract law, municipal regulation, financing, and long-term business strategy. Sybil has built her practice around understanding not just the legal mechanics of a transaction, but the commercial objectives and pressures shaping it. Whether she is advising a developer navigating the approvals process for a large subdivision, a lender seeking to enforce security against a defaulting borrower, or a purchaser pursuing a key acquisition of land, she brings the same rigorous, detail-oriented and practical approach that has become her hallmark.

Her Approach

For Sybil, the most important part of any file is understanding what her client actually needs to achieve. A commercial real estate or development deal often represents a defining investment for a business-and one that carries significant financial and operational weight. That means the stakes are high, timelines can be unforgiving, and the margin for error is narrow. “My job is to make sure my clients can move forward with confidence,” she explains. “That means anticipating issues before they become problems, explaining the complexities clearly, and being available when it matters most.” Her clients—whether they are seasoned developers, first-time commercial buyers, or institutional lenders—consistently describe her as someone who is calm under pressure and relentlessly thorough.

Some of Sybil’s most engaging work involves complex land development files, where the legal work unfolds over months or even years. These matters often involve coordinating among multiple parties—municipalities, planners, engineers, lenders, and purchasers—while managing a web of agreements, conditions, and regulatory requirements. “Every development file has its own set of moving parts,” she notes. “When everything finally comes together—when the deal closes and the client can see the results of years of planning—that’s genuinely satisfying work.”

Broader Perspective

The real estate landscape has grown increasingly complex in recent years. Regulatory requirements around land development continue to evolve, and the demands placed on clients—and their lawyers—have never been greater. At the same time, the Ottawa market has seen significant activity, with development and infrastructure projects placing sustained demand on real estate legal services. Sybil’s broad experience across all facets of the practice means she is well-positioned to help clients navigate these pressures.

Beyond her client practice, Sybil serves on Soloway Wright’s Management Committee alongside partners Iwona Albrecht and Christopher Edwards. In this role, she contributes to the firm’s strategic direction and helps shape the culture and growth of a firm that has served the National Capital Region since 1946. “I care deeply about this firm and the people in it,” she says. “Being part of the management team is an opportunity to contribute in a different way—to help build something that serves our clients and our colleagues well into the future.”

Closing Thoughts

Outside the office, Sybil is as competitive and energetic as she is at work—an avid sports enthusiast who can be found coaching on the volleyball court when she is not at her desk. It is perhaps no surprise that someone who thrives in team environments brings the same collaborative spirit to her legal practice. At its heart, Sybil’s work is about partnership—with her clients, her colleagues, and her community. She brings the same commitment to every file, every relationship, and every challenge that comes her way.