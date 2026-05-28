Repudiation By Denied Access: ONCA Confirms Loss Of Essential Common Area Access May Be Repudiatory Breach Of Lease

The Ontario Court of Appeal has established a critical precedent limiting landlords' discretion over common areas in commercial leases. When a landlord's actions interfere with essential infrastructure that tenants depend...

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The Ontario Court of Appeal has confirmed an important limit on a landlord’s discretion over common areas. In Convocation Flowers Incorporated v. Anisa Holdings Ltd., the Court held that removing access to loading facilities essential to a tenant’s business may constitute a repudiatory breach of a commercial lease.

The decision underscores a practical reality for commercial leasing: where a tenant’s operations depend on access to infrastructure, interference with that access may deprive the tenant of substantially the whole benefit of the lease.

Background

The tenant operated a wholesale flower distribution business that relied on deliveries by large trucks to a loading dock that formed part of the common elements of the building. The lease did not specifically acknowledge the operational reliance on the loading docks, but it did include a covenant by the landlord to complete specific improvements, including enlarging a loading door and increasing clearance to accommodate delivery vehicles.

After acquiring the property, a successor landlord sought to terminate the lease in order to repurpose the premises for its own use. When negotiations were unsuccessful, the landlord barred the tenant’s access to the loading docks and delivery driveway located within the building’s common areas. The practical impact of this change was immediate. Without access to the loading facilities, the tenant could no longer receive deliveries necessary to operate its business, including perishable inventory. The tenant ultimately relocated and commenced proceedings, alleging that the landlord’s conduct amounted to a repudiatory breach of the lease.

The Decision

The Court of Appeal upheld the lower court's conclusion that the landlord’s conduct constituted a repudiatory breach. In doing so, the Court emphasized the distinction between a breach that is merely “material” and one that deprives the innocent party of substantially the whole benefit of the contract. On the facts of this case, the loss of loading access fundamentally altered the performance of the lease and created significant operational risks, including the spoilage of perishable goods.

Although the lease granted the landlord discretion to modify common areas, the Court held that this discretion could not be exercised in a manner that defeated the tenant’s intended use of the premises. The landlord’s obligation to complete loading-related improvements was taken into consideration, demonstrating that access to the loading facilities formed part of the parties’ commercial bargain.

The Court also addressed the landlord’s argument that the tenant had effectively “affirmed” the lease, that is, chosen to continue the contractual relationship, by seeking temporary relief rather than immediately treating the lease as terminated. The landlord argued that this step was inconsistent with a claim of repudiation.

The Court rejected this position, clarifying that a tenant does not lose the right to accept a repudiatory breach simply by taking reasonable interim steps to protect its business or preserve its legal position. In this case, the tenant’s efforts to seek relief while assessing its options did not amount to an election to continue the lease.

Key Leasing Implications

This decision emphasizes that a landlord’s discretion over common areas, while often broadly framed, is not without limits. Where the exercise of that discretion interferes in an essential way with a tenant’s ability to carry on business, it may give rise not only to a breach, but to a deemed repudiation.

Importantly, the Court’s reasoning highlights that infrastructure located in common areas, such as loading docks, delivery routes, service corridors, parking access or utilities, may form a core part of the commercial bargain where those elements are necessary for the tenant’s operations. In such circumstances, courts will focus on the practical function of the lease as a whole, rather than the single provision granting the Landlord discretion.

Practical Guidance for Landlords and Tenants

For tenants, the decision underscores the importance of identifying operational dependencies at the outset of lease negotiations. Where a business relies on infrastructure located in common areas, tenants should consider expressly addressing those dependencies in the lease, including by:

clearly defining required access rights (e.g., loading areas, delivery routes, hours of access);

linking those rights to the permitted use of the premises;

·negotiating limits on the landlord’s ability to modify common areas where such modifications would materially interfere with operations; and

providing self-help remedies including rent abatement and termination rights.

This case also illustrates the value of landlord work provisions. Obligations requiring the landlord to complete improvements tied to the tenant’s operational needs may help establish that access to certain infrastructure forms part of the core commercial bargain.

For landlords, the decision highlights the need to carefully assess the operational role of common area infrastructure before making alterations. Even where a lease grants broad discretion, landlords should consider whether:

the affected infrastructure is integral to a tenant’s business;

the lease (including landlord work provisions) reflects an expectation that access to such infrastructure will be maintained; and

restricting access could materially impair the tenant’s ability to operate and, in turn, continue profitably in the space on a long-term basis.

In practice, alterations to common areas should be evaluated not only from a property management perspective, but also in light of potential contractual risk.

Conclusion

More broadly, the decision reflects a continued judicial focus on the practical commercial effect of a party’s conduct. Courts are increasingly attentive to whether contractual rights are exercised in a manner that preserves—or undermines—the underlying business purpose of the agreement.

For both landlords and tenants, the message is clear: where access to any property element outside of the Tenant's premises is essential to the operation of the business, it should be treated, and documented, as a fundamental component of the lease.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.