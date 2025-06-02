Update On The Proposed Bill 15 – 2025 Infrastructure Projects Act

We previously reported on the proposed Bill 15: Infrastructure Projects Act, here, aimed to expedite the construction of infrastructure projects in BC deemed provincially significant, including hospitals, schools, housing, and resource developments in BC.

Over the last few weeks, the Bill faced mounting criticism from local governments, First Nations, opposition MLAs, and environmental organizations in response to the Bill, including concerns with respect to potential risks if the proposed law was passed (such as pushing through projects without proper consultation or adequate oversight).

Since we reported on the Bill, it moved through Second Reading, into the committee, and reached a third and final vote on May 28, 2025, with the BC Conservatives, Greens and three Independent MLAs voting against the Bill. Speaker Raj Chouhan cast the tiebreaking vote in favour, allowing the Bill to narrowly pass third reading in the legislature with a 47-46 vote. The Bill is expected to receive royal assent on May 29, 2025.

We will continue to monitor and report on the progress of the Bill.

