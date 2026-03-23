Canada Launches Safeguard Inquiry Into Frozen And Canned Vegetable Imports

The Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) has initiated a safeguard inquiry that may have significant implications for businesses involved in the production...

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Immediate Considerations for Producers, Exporters, Importers, and Downstream Operators

The Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) has initiated a safeguard inquiry that may have significant implications for businesses involved in the production, importation, retail, or distribution of frozen and canned vegetables.

On direction from the Government of Canada through an Order in Council, the Tribunal has been tasked with determining whether increased imports of frozen, canned, and certain other vegetable products are causing, or threatening to cause, serious injury to domestic producers. The Tribunal’s final report is due on September 9, 2026.

Scope of the Inquiry

The CITT’s Notice of Commencement of Inquiry confirms that the proceeding covers a broad range of frozen and canned vegetable products, including:

Corn

Peas

Green beans and wax beans

Mixed vegetables (including peas and carrots)

White, black, red, and pinto beans

Chickpeas

The inquiry includes all packaging formats (retail, foodservice, industrial, or bulk) and all preparation methods (whole, cut, sliced, diced, seasoned, preserved, individually quick frozen, block frozen, or canned).

Potential Remedies

If the CITT finds that imports are a principal cause of serious injury, it may recommend safeguard measures such as:

Additional import duties

Tariff-rate quotas

Other forms of import restrictions

These measures may remain in place for up to three years.

Because such remedies could directly affect companies operating anywhere along the supply chain — including producers, distributors, wholesalers, importers, and retailers — early awareness and monitoring are critical.

The Tribunal has also been directed to consider consumer affordability and food security, meaning that industry participation may help inform a balanced approach to any proposed remedies.

Opportunity to Participate

Businesses affected by the inquiry have the opportunity to file a Notice of Participation and take part in the proceedings. Participation allows companies to:

Present evidence on how increased imports—or potential safeguard measures—may impact their operations

Respond to evidence and submissions filed by other stakeholders

Help shape the design, scope, and duration of any recommended remedies

Companies that do not participate risk having decisions made without their perspectives or operational realities being considered.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.