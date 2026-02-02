CITT Finding: Industrial Steel Wire

On January 2, 2026, the Canadian International Trade Tribunal (the "CITT") announced its Finding in Inquiry NQ-2025-003 (the "Finding") reporting that the dumping of certain carbon or alloy steel wire originating in or exported from China, Taiwan, India, Italy, Malaysia, Portugal, Spain, Thailand, Türkiye and Vietnam, with some exclusions (the "Subject Goods") had caused injury to the domestic industry.

Specifically, certain Subject Goods for commercial distribution or industrial manufacturing ("Industrial Wire") had caused injury to the domestic industry, while those packaged for retail sale to individual consumers for domestic use (not exceeding a weight of 1 kg per retail ready package) had not and were not threatening to cause injury.

New Anti-Dumping Duties ("ADDs") now apply to certain Industrial Wire imported into Canada and released after January 2, 2026.

Background

The investigation in respect of the alleged dumping of the Subject Goods was initiated on April 22, 2025 by the Canada Border Services Agency ("CBSA") in response to a complaint filed and supported by 2 Canadian producers of like goods. (See our previous blog post for more information, including a description of the Subject Goods.)

On June 19, 2025 and September 4, 2025, the CITT and CBSA issued their preliminary determinations reporting that there was evidence of a reasonable indication that dumping of Subject Goods had caused injury to the Canadian industry, and that dumping had occurred. Provisional duties were also assigned, which we wrote about here.

On December 3, 2025, the CBSA made its final determination which indicated that dumping of the Subject Goods had occurred and that provisional duties would continue until the CITT issued its decision into the question of injury to the Canadian industry.

Finding and New ADDs

As of January 2, 2026, imports of certain Industrial Wire which is released by the CBSA and for which an exporter has not been issued normal values, are subject to the following ADDs (based on origin):

China, Taiwan, India, Italy, Spain, Vietnam – 158.9%

Malaysia – 36.4%

Portugal – 26.1%

Thailand – 38.0%

Türkiye – 45.0%

Specific normal values have been assigned to goods from twelve (12) exporters from China, Malaysia, Portugal, Thailand, Türkiye and Vietnam. Additionally, Mn13 grade high-carbon silico-manganese steel wire was excluded from the Finding on consent of the domestic producers. Any provisional duty paid or security posted in respect of Subject Goods excluded from the new ADDs will be refunded.

Can I Get Involved Now?

The new ADDs will remain in force for 5 years. After that time, Canadian importers and foreign exporters and producers will have an opportunity to take part in an Expiry Review for possible extensions. The CBSA will also annually consider whether an administrative review is necessary to update normal values, export prices, and amounts of subsidy. Given the strict timelines, and amount of work involved, expert legal assistance is recommended.

