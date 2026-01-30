CITT FINDINGS: Steel Strapping

ADDITIONAL DUTIES ON CHINA AND TÜRKIYE; NONE ON SOUTH KOREA OR VIETNAM

On January 14, 2026, the Canadian International Trade Tribunal ("CITT") announced its Findings in Inquiry NQ-2025-005 (the "Findings") reporting that the of dumping of certain steel strapping (the "Subject Goods") originating in or exported from the People's Republic of China ("China") and the Republic of Türkiye ("Türkiye") have caused injury to the domestic industry.

New Anti-Dumping Duties ("ADDs") now apply to certain Subject Goods imported into Canada and released after January 14, 2026. See our previous report for the CITT's detailed description of the Subject Goods.

Background Information

The investigation in respect of the alleged dumping of the Subject Goods was initiated on May 12, 2025 by the Canada Border Services Agency ("CBSA") in response to a complaint filed by JEM Strapping Systems Inc., a manufacturer located in Ontario.

On July 10, 2025 and September 16, 2025, and the CITT and CBSA issued their preliminary determinations reporting that there was evidence of a reasonable indication that dumping of the Subject Goods had caused injury to the Canadian industry, and that dumping had occurred. Provisional duties were also assigned, which we wrote about here.

On December 15, 2025, the CBSA made its final determination which indicated that (1) the dumping investigation with respect of steel strapping exported by Sam Hwan Steel Co., Ltd. (South Korea) and Sam Hwan Vina Co., Ltd. (Vietnam) was terminated (as steel strapping exported to Canada by these companies were not dumped!); 2) finding dumping of Subject Goods with respect to all other exporters from South Korea and Vietnam.

The CITT's Findings notably terminated the inquiry with respect to alleged dumping from South Korea and Vietnam, as it found the volume of dumped goods from those countries was negligible (as defined in the Special Import Measures Act).

Findings and New Duties

Beginning on January 15, 2026, imports of Subject Goods which are released by the CBSA, and for which an exporter has not been issued normal values, are subject to the following ADDs (based on origin):

China – 47.9%

Türkiye – 47.9%

Specific normal values have been assigned to goods from three (3) exporters: Juhong Packing Materials Jiangsu Co., Ltd; Changzhou Hongkai Import and Export Trade Co., Ltd.; and Qinhuangdao Jiashilun Packaging Materials Co., Ltd. (all Chinese exporters).

Additionally, imports of Subject Goods from China will also be subject to a countervailing duty ("CVD") equal to 0.44 Chinese yuan per kilogram (approximately $0.09 CAD).

Can I Get Involved Now?

The ADDs and CVDs will remain in force for five (5) years. After that time, Canadian importers and foreign exporters and producers will have an opportunity to take part in an Expiry Review for possible extensions.

In the meantime, the CBSA will review ADD and CVD views annually through its administrative review process. All known exporters to whom the review applies will be notified by the CBSA and may also receive requests for information. Any exporter that has not been contacted and wishes to participate in the process must contact the SIMA Registry and disclosure unit!

