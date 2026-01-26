Canada And Qatar: Key Takeaways On An Emerging Partnership Of The Future

Amid global economic uncertainty in trade, Canada is exploring new international partnerships. Canada and Qatar have built strong economic ties over nearly five decades...

Amid global economic uncertainty in trade, Canada is exploring new international partnerships. Canada and Qatar have built strong economic ties over nearly five decades, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's visit to Doha on January 17, 2026, culminated with the announcement of significant investment by Qatar towards major Canadian infrastructure projects.

Joint statement on infrastructure investments

Following discussions with His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Prime Minister of Canada and the Amir of Qatar issued a joint statement committing Qatar to strategic investments in large-scale Canadian infrastructure projects. The agreement is intended to accelerate the delivery of major initiatives in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, aerospace, defence, advanced manufacturing, agriculture and agri-food, while strengthening Canada's industrial capacity and creating thousands of high-quality jobs.

Toward a new investment framework

This summer, Canada and Qatar plan to finalize a Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (FIPA), providing Canadian companies with greater legal certainty and making it easier to operate in Qatar. The negotiation of FIPA has been stalled between the two nations for several years; the commitment to imminently conclude the agreement will also position Canada favourably to attract investment from Qatar, whose economy is valued at nearly CA$290 billion.

Expanding cooperation across sectors

The two countries also agreed to expand cooperation on trade and investment through a Joint Canada–Qatar Commission on Economic, Commercial, and Technical Cooperation, alongside collaboration in information technology, artificial intelligence, defence and security. Negotiations toward a double-taxation agreement were also announced by the two countries, while Canada will also expand air services, establish a Defence Attaché office in Doha, and cooperate with Qatar on security-related best practices in preparation for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Strengthening strategic partnerships

During his visit, Prime Minister Carney met with Qatari officials, business leaders and the Qatar Investment Authority to notably advance collaboration in health, biotechnology, AI and technology. Canada and Qatar's complementary strengths in technology, security and resources were framed as natural synergies that may support major projects in energy, defence and innovation.

While no estimated dollar value of these investments has been released as of yet, such initiative could significantly accelerate Canadian clean energy projects and the development of high-tech infrastructure hubs.

Key takeaways

For businesses and investors, the growing Canada-Qatar partnership presents significant opportunities in large-scale infrastructure and technology projects. Strategic investments are expected to accelerate energy, healthcare, AI and defence initiatives while creating long-term high-quality jobs. The upcoming FIPA and related agreements will provide a legal framework for seamless cross-border investment, reducing barriers for both Canadian and Qatari companies. Clients should monitor developments closely, as the partnership could influence project timelines, investment flows and opportunities to participate in nation-building initiatives across Canada's priority sectors.

