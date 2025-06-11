The Trump Administration Doubles Tariffs On Steel And Aluminum To 50%

Effective at 12:01 am on June 4, 2025, tariffs on steel and aluminum increased to 50%, doubling the 25% tariffs applicable as of March 12, 2025, discussed here.

On June 3, 2025, the Trump Administration issued a Presidential Proclamation entitled Adjusting Imports of Aluminum and Steel into the United States to increase tariffs on steel and aluminum imports into the United States. The proclamation was accompanied by a Fact Sheet noting that President Trump "is taking action to protect America's critical steel and aluminum industries, which have been harmed by unfair trade practices and global excess capacity."

Tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from the United Kingdom are to remain at 25%, with possible changes or quotas starting July 9, 2025, depending on the status of the US-UK Economic Prosperity Deal.

Potential Canadian Retaliatory Tariffs

Prime Minister Carney has called the tariff increase "unlawful, unjustified, and illogical" and has stated that Canada is in intensive negotiations with the United States and "in parallel, preparing reprisals if those negotiations do not succeed."

Canada previously retaliated to the 25% tariff with the United States Surtax Order (Steel and Aluminum 2025), in force as of March 13, 2025, that imposed a 25% retaliatory tariff on an additional C$29.8 billion of US origin goods, discussed here.

It is advised that Canadian businesses assess the impact of the revised tariffs on their operations and supply chains, while engaging with governments and business partners to mitigate any long-term adverse impacts.

