11 June 2025

Employment Law Tracker – June 2025

Canada International Law
Canada: Key Issues

  1. Responding to American tariffs; managing workforce during economic uncertainty.

Canada: Ontario Taking Action to Respond to Tariffs

On 16 April 2025, the Government of Ontario announced new actions to respond to the trade difficulties caused by the recent US tariffs and related economic uncertainties. Ontario has created a new fund, will table new legislation, and has signed two Memoranda of Understanding with Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. » Read More

