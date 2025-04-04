Update On Bill 7: BC Government Scales Back Emergency Powers — Part 4 Withdrawn For Revisions

On March 25, 2025, we wrote about the British Columbia government's proposed Bill 7, the Economic Stabilization (Tariff Response Act) (the Act), and our concerns that Part 4 of the Act proposed granting sweeping powers to cabinet without proper oversight from the legislature. A link to the full article is here.

On March 28, 2025, Premier Eby announced that Part 4 of the Act is being removed from Bill 7. At a press conference, Premier Eby acknowledged that the current draft of Part 4 of the Act fails to strike a balance between ensuring the government can respond quickly to the actions foreign governments and maintaining legislative oversight and democratic safeguards.

While Part 4 is being removed from Bill 7, Premier Eby indicated it will be revised based on consultations and introduced to the legislature at a later date for consideration.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates accordingly.