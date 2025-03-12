Diversifying Into The European Market: Practical Considerations (Video)

self

Join us for the first of our economic diversification series in which we explore opportunities and strategies for expanding your business into the European market.

Our distinguished panelists will provide valuable insights into how to successfully do business in Europe. Learn about market entry strategies, trade regulations and key opportunities to help your business thrive and expand. This practically focused webinar will be an excellent complement to your planning.

Guest speakers:

Barbara Carmona Venancio, Chief Representative Officer in Canada, Caixabank S.A and Board Director – Vice President & Founder, Spain-Canada Chamber of Commerce

Chief Representative Officer in Canada, Caixabank S.A and Board Director – Vice President & Founder, Spain-Canada Chamber of Commerce Morgan Larhant, Head of the Regional Economic Service, French Embassy in Canada

Head of the Regional Economic Service, French Embassy in Canada Pierre Pyun, Vice President, Government Affairs, Bombardier

This session is eligible for up to 1 hour of substantive CPD credits with the LSO, the LSBC and the Barreau du Québec.

