The Visionaries – Navigating Political Shifts

The year 2024 is proving to be a pivotal time on the global stage with numerous critical elections reshaping the political landscape. As new governments take office, businesses and individuals must prepare for a wave of changes that could impact economic and investment policies, trade relations, and regulatory environments. Elections often lead to shifts in leadership and political alliances which can influence trade dynamics impacting import-export flows, supply chains, and commodity prices.

A recurring theme that has developed is the potential for outcomes that favour protectionist policies which may include tariffs on imported goods. While this nationalistic approach may protect domestic industries, it also has the impact of hindering international trade in manufactured goods. How can businesses prepare for and respond to these shifts, and maintain agility amidst legislative changes? How can companies plan properly in an era of unpredictability?

Elections inherently introduce uncertainty causing investors to react cautiously due to potential policy changes. And while the US election is significant and receives extensive media coverage, elections in other countries also impact the global economy. In fact, in 2024, at least 64 countries have had elections or will be heading to the polls1 including the recent election in the United Kingdom where the Labour Party achieved a landslide victory over the Conservative Party, wiping out 14 years of conservative power. Already, the new government is set to initiate trade negotiations with international partners and launch a new trade strategy.2

Preparing for and responding to new governments

Changes in government administrations and the resultant policy changes can have significant economic and geo political impacts which can create disruption to businesses and entire industries. Businesses and individuals must adopt a proactive approach in order to prepare for and respond to such changes. Staying informed by regularly monitoring political developments and policy proposals and understanding the priorities and agendas of incoming governments is crucial to anticipate changes that may impact operations. By engaging in advocacy through participation in industry associations and advocacy groups, businesses can have an opportunity to influence policy decisions and provide opinions on how policy changes will impact their industry. Such proactive engagement can help mitigate risks associated with sudden policy shifts that could disrupt business operations. Additionally, diversifying investments across different regions and sectors can also mitigate risks associated with political instability in any one area and ensure that businesses are not overly dependent on a single market or regulatory area.

Failing to stay informed of geopolitical and policy changes can pose significant risks to business owners, especially those in sensitive industries. The result could be facing unexpected regulatory legislation, changes in tariffs on exported goods, or changes in trade agreements that could disrupt supply chains and increase costs. Changes in investment policies can create significant barriers to entry on goods or access to suppliers. In extreme instances, businesses may be faced with sanctions or restrictions that restrict or prevent their operations in a specific market, or trading with certain customers or suppliers.

Maintaining agility in the face of legislative changes

Businesses must implement flexible and fluid strategies to remain agile and responsive to changes in legislation and policymakers. Developing flexible business plans that can be quickly adjusted in response to new regulations or geo-political influences is critical to ensuring an organisation can minimise disruption and mitigate risk. This includes having contingency plans and alternative strategy options prepared based on various scenarios, as well as the resources to implement them. It also allows organisations to identify opportunities in periods of volatility and disruption. For example, if a new government imposes stricter environmental regulations, a business should have a plan to comply with these regulations without significant disruption to operations. Similarly, if trade policies change, businesses should be prepared to adjust their supply chains and sourcing strategies accordingly. The need for this preparedness was made evident during the pandemic when organisations were faced with significant supply chain disruptions resulting in product shortages. Although it was difficult to predict the extent of the pandemic, understanding the vulnerability of supply chains is critical to mitigating risk and being prepared for future disruptions.

Recent global events have highlighted the importance of maintaining agility. The Russia-Ukraine conflict has caused major disruptions in global supply chains and supply routes especially in the energy, food, and semiconductor industries. It has also resulted in resource shortages, higher transportation costs, and increased inflation. Similarly, China's growing interest in Taiwan and the surrounding region has sparked concerns about potential disruptions in the South Pacific. A conflict in the Taiwan Strait could not only disrupt the flow of trade in the region, but also global trade, particularly in the semiconductor sector, as Taiwan is a key producer of these components. Such disruptions underscore the need for businesses to have resilient contingency plans and adaptable strategies.

Investing in and leveraging technology is another crucial aspect of maintaining agility to enhance operational efficiency and adaptability. Digital tools can help monitor regulatory changes and streamline compliance processes.

Employee buy-in is essential to ensure changes in the business environment can be faced and addressed quickly. Encouraging and cultivating a corporate culture that values flexibility and innovation is critical through employee training aimed at adapting to new circumstances and embracing change.

Outlook for businesses in Canada in 2025 and beyond

The upcoming United States and Canadian elections will play a significant role in shaping economic policies and trade relations given the close relationship the two countries share. Canada and the United States are each other's largest trading partners with nearly $3.6 billion (US $2.7 billion) worth of goods crossing the boarder each day in 2023.3 Depending on the election outcomes, there could be shifts in tax policies, trade policy, investment and immigration policy, trade agreements, and regulatory frameworks. Businesses should prepare for potential changes in these areas. Changes also can lead to opportunity. When the United States imposed stricter immigration policies which made H-1B visas more difficult to renew, companies, particularly in the IT industry, with high mobility needs saw opportunity in Canada which had more flexible immigration policies resulting in increased foreign investment into Canada.

Trump vs. Harris: Potential impacts on Canada

The outcome of the US election could have a significant impact on Canada due to the deep economic and political ties between the two countries. A change in administration could lead to major shifts in trade policies impacting multiple industries. Vehicles are Canada's second largest export by value at $51 billion in 2023 of which 93% of these exports are going to the United States. The automotive industry is highly integrated, with parts and components crossing the Canadian-US-Mexico borders up to 8 times before being installed on final assembly.4 A Trump administration is likely to continue his approach on protectionist policies including imposing tariffs on Canadian goods. During the first Trump term, Canadian steel and aluminum were subject to tariffs, and a renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) into the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA or CUSMA) involved significant lobbying by many industry groups, particular by the automotive industry to ensure fair treatment in the revised agreement. The USMCA is up for review in 2026. A continuation of this protectionist approach could disrupt trade and increase costs for Canadian exporters and impact potential investment. Tariffs on imports would hit Canada's economy harder than the US's, affecting sectors like manufacturing and agriculture. In addition, Trump's position on migration could lead to stricture cross-border policies, impacting industries reliant on labour mobility.

In contrast, a Kamala Harris presidency would likely continue the Biden administration's policies, which have been more favourable to international cooperation and trade. The potential impacts of a Trump or Harris presidency on Canada highlight the importance of staying informed and engaged in advocacy. Businesses must be prepared to navigate the complexities of international trade and regulatory changes. By understanding the potential implications of different election outcomes, businesses can develop strategies to mitigate risks and capitalise on opportunities.

Impact of a potential Canadian election Domestically, a possible Canadian federal election in 2025 could bring about significant changes for businesses. The election results could shape fiscal policies, regulations, and economic priorities. Canada's political landscape is also influenced by regional factors. Policies that benefit certain provinces or industries could create imbalances and affect business operations across different regions. Ontario is focused on technology and manufacturing whereas Alberta and western provinces are more focused on the energy sector– each favouring very different policy approaches.

Conclusion

In a year of significant elections and geopolitical shifts, businesses and individuals must be ready to navigate uncertainty. Staying informed, engaging in advocacy, and maintaining agility are key to responding effectively to new governments and legislative changes. The outlook for Canadian businesses in 2025 and beyond will depend on not only election outcomes, but also other geopolitical events. As seen during the pandemic, the global economy is interconnected, and businesses must be prepared for these challenges to remain competitive and resilient. By adopting a proactive approach, businesses can navigate uncertainty and position themselves for success in 2025 and beyond.

