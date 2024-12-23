IP Explained: Understanding Moral Rights (Video)

Field Law is a western and northern regional business law firm with offices in Calgary and Edmonton, Alberta and Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. The Firm has been proactively serving clients and providing legal counsel for over 100 years supporting the specific and ever-evolving business needs of regional, national and international clients.
What is intellectual property (IP), and how do you
protect it? In this video series, we will explain what IP is, the
types of IP your organization may have, and tips and practical
considerations to help you protect, enforce, and commercialize your
IP.
Richard Stobbe explains what moral rights are,
who they apply to and how they can be used.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.