ARTICLE
23 December 2024

IP Explained: Understanding Moral Rights (Video)

FL
Field LLP

Contributor

Field LLP logo
Field Law is a western and northern regional business law firm with offices in Calgary and Edmonton, Alberta and Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. The Firm has been proactively serving clients and providing legal counsel for over 100 years supporting the specific and ever-evolving business needs of regional, national and international clients.
Explore Firm Details
What is intellectual property (IP), and how do you protect it? In this video series, we will explain what IP is, the types of IP your organization may have...
Canada Intellectual Property
Richard Stobbe
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

What is intellectual property (IP), and how do you protect it? In this video series, we will explain what IP is, the types of IP your organization may have, and tips and practical considerations to help you protect, enforce, and commercialize your IP.

Richard Stobbe explains what moral rights are, who they apply to and how they can be used.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Richard Stobbe
Richard Stobbe
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More