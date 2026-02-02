AI Inventor Coming To Canada? Maybe Not

On December 5, 2025, Dr. Stephen Thaler filed a Notice of Appeal to the Federal Court of Canada, challenging a decision that an artificial intelligence ("AI") machine cannot be named as an inventor under Canadian patent law. This appeal brings Canada one step closer to a definitive answer to a crucial question: can an AI machine or system be named as an inventor in a Canadian patent application?

Dr. Thaler developed an AI system known as DABUS (Device for Autonomous Bootstrapping of Unified Sentience). DABUS was named the only inventor on patent applications filed in multiple jurisdictions, including Canada. These applications were deliberately filed as test cases to determine whether an AI system can be named as an inventor under existing patent laws. The Canadian application at issue originated from a Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) application filed on September 17, 2019, which entered the national phase in Canada as Canadian Patent Application No. 3,137,161 (the "DABUS application").

On June 5, 2025, the Canadian Intellectual Property Office ("CIPO") finally refused the DABUS application. In a decision rendered by the Patent Appeal Board ("PAB") of CIPO, it was held that under the Patent Act and the Patent Rules, an inventor must be a natural person. The PAB reached this conclusion by analyzing the grammatical and ordinary sense of the word "inventor", the legislative context throughout the Patent Act, and the fundamental object and scheme of the patent system, which is designed as a quid pro quo to incentivize human ingenuity. According to the PAB, including an AI system within the meaning of "inventor" would represent a "radical departure" from the intended meaning of the legislation. Thus, AI systems cannot legally qualify as inventors. Because DABUS is not a natural person and no inventor other than DABUS was named in the DABUS application, "the application cannot be filed by 'the inventor or the inventor's legal representative' as required by subsection 27(2) of the Patent Act." In addition, "an 'inventor' cannot be identified according to the requirements of subsection 54(1) of the Patent Rules." Dr. Thaler's appeal to the Federal Court of Canada seeks to overturn this decision.

A decision from the Federal Court is expected in 2026, making this an important case in Canada to watch in 2026. Clarity may soon emerge on how the Court will interpret the Patent Act and the Patent Rules to resolve the issue of AI inventorship, and whether Canada will align itself with other jurisdictions in the world on the question of AI inventorship. Ultimately, however, we may have to wait for the Federal Court of Appeal, and perhaps the Supreme Court of Canada, to have the final words.

To date, most patent offices and courts in many other countries have rejected the notion that AI systems can be named as inventors. Below is a summary of how this issue has been addressed in other countries in connection with the same original DABUS patent application or its counterparts.

Jurisdiction Patent Office Decision Court Decisions Final/Current Status Canada Refused, Jun 5, 2025 Pending Current: AI cannot be inventor; Appealed; Appeal filed on Dec 5, 2025 United States Refused, Apr 22, 2020 District Court, affirmed, Feb 24, 2021

Federal Circuit, affirmed, Aug 5, 2022

Supreme Court denied cert., Apr 23, 2023 Final: AI cannot be inventor United Kingdom Refused, Dec 4, 2019 High Court, affirmed, Sep 21, 2020

Court of Appeal, affirmed, Sep 21, 2021

UK Supreme Court, affirmed, Dec 20, 2023 Final: AI cannot be inventor European Patent Office (EPO) Refused, Jan 27, 2020 Board of Appeal, affirmed, Dec 21, 2021 Final: AI cannot be inventor Australia Refused, Feb 9, 2021 Federal Court, reversed, 30 Jul 2021

Full Federal Court, reversed, Apr 13, 2022

Special leave to appeal, denied, Nov 11, 2022 Final: AI cannot be inventor China Refused, 2023 Pending Current: AI cannot be inventor Japan Refused, Oct 12, 2022 Tokyo District Court, affirmed, May 16, 2024

Intellectual Property High Court, affirmed, Jan 30, 2025 Current: AI cannot be inventor New Zealand Refused, Jan 31, 2022 High Court, affirmed, Mar 17, 2023 Current: AI cannot be inventor; Appeal pending South Africa Patent accepted: Jul 28, 2021 None Patent issued: AI listed as inventor South Korea Refused, Sep 28, 2022 Seoul Administrative Court, affirmed, Jun 30, 2023

Seoul High Court, affirmed, May 16, 2024

Korean Supreme Court, appealed, Jun 18, 2024 Current: AI cannot be inventor; Appeal pending

It should be noted, however, regardless of how this case will be decided, the question at issue is narrowly limited, i.e., whether AI can be named as an inventor in a patent application. This does not affect the patentability of AI technologies themselves. On the contrary, patents covering AI technologies, invented by human, are routinely granted in Canada and elsewhere. For example, patents have been granted on the AI technologies underlying the DABUS system, naming Dr. Thaler as inventor. For companies and businesses developing AI related technologies, seeking patent protection should be a key strategic consideration.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.