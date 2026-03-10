Does Insurance Cover Injuries Caused By An Impaired Driver In Alberta?

Learn whether insurance still pays in Alberta when the at-fault driver was impaired, how policy breaches work, and why third-party victims are usually protected.

DUI, Breach of Policy & Third Party Liability

Impaired driving in Alberta carries serious criminal penalties — but for those injured by an impaired driver, the immediate concern is often civil recovery and insurance coverage.

If the at-fault driver is charged with a DUI, does that mean there is no insurance available to compensate you?

Is Impaired Driving a Breach of Insurance?

In most cases, yes. Standard auto policies prohibit operating a vehicle while impaired. A finding of impairment will typically amount to a breach of policy conditions.

However — and this is the key point — a breach does not automatically eliminate third party liability coverage.

For injured victims, this distinction is critical.

Does Insurance Still Pay If the At-Fault Driver was Impaired?

Third Party Victims Are Usually Protected

Alberta's mandatory auto insurance regime is designed to protect the public. Even if a driver was impaired, insurers are generally required to compensate innocent third parties for bodily injury or property damage (up to policy limits).

This reflects strong public policy: victims should not lose compensation because of the driver's misconduct.

In practical terms, this means that if you were injured by an impaired driver, there is typically still access to third party liability coverage.

Why These Cases Become Civil Litigation Matters

Impaired driving claims often evolve into complex disputes involving:

Personal injury actions

Coverage applications

Recovery claims against the insured driver

Interpretation of statutory insurance conditions

These are technical, high-stakes issues requiring careful legal analysis, particularly where injuries are significant and policy limits are engaged.

Key Takeaways for Those Injured by an Impaired Driver

Impaired driving is typically a breach of the auto policy — but that does not automatically defeat your claim.

— but that does not automatically defeat your claim. Third party victims are generally still protected.

Insurance is usually required to respond first, even if the insurer later pursues the impaired driver personally for repayment.

Coverage disputes can arise in serious injury cases.

Impaired driving creates more than criminal consequences — it often triggers significant civil litigation and insurance issues.

If you have been injured by an impaired driver, understanding the distinction between a breach of policy and continuing third party liability protection is essential. When liability and damages are significant, early legal advice can make a decisive difference.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.