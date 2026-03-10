Supreme Court Provides Guidance On Conflicts Between Insurance Policy Provisions

In Emond v Trillium Mutual Insurance Co, 2026 SCC 3, the Supreme Court of Canada addressed an apparent conflict within a homeowner's insurance policy between a guaranteed rebuilding cost endorsement and an exclusion limiting coverage for regulatory compliance costs to $10,000.

Background

The Emonds lived in an environmentally sensitive area subject to stringent construction regulations. Their home insurance policy with Trillium Mutual Insurance Company included an optional "Guaranteed Rebuilding Cost Coverage" endorsement (the "GRC Endorsement").

After a flood rendered the Emonds' home a total loss, the insurance dispute centred on whether the GRC Endorsement covered the increased costs of rebuilding to meet conservation authority requirements. The insurer denied coverage based on a "Compliance Cost Exclusion" in the base policy, which excluded increased repair or replacement costs arising from regulatory requirements, subject to limited coverage capped at $10,000.

If the exclusion applied, the Emonds would be uninsured for a significant portion of the rebuilding costs, despite the policy's guarantee. The trial judge held that the GRC Endorsement either clearly provided full rebuilding cost coverage or, alternatively, that the Compliance Cost Exclusion would virtually nullify the endorsement and should not be enforced. The Court of Appeal reversed, holding that the exclusion applied when the policy was read as a whole and did not nullify the endorsement's primary purpose.

Supreme Court's decision

The Supreme Court considered two issues: whether the Compliance Cost Exclusion applied despite the GRC Endorsement, and if so, whether it nullified the endorsement's coverage.

Despite two dissenting opinions challenging the clarity of the policy's wording, the majority held that the exclusion clearly applied. It emphasized that endorsements are not standalone contracts but form part of the broader policy framework. While endorsements may modify the base policy, they may also remain subject to its limitations. Insurance policies often contain overlapping provisions, and interpretation requires seeking harmony rather than conflict. Where the policy language, read as a whole, is clear, it must be given effect.

The majority noted that the GRC Endorsement expressly stated that "in all other respects, the policy provisions and limits of liability remain unchanged", supporting the application of the Compliance Cost Exclusion.

On the nullification doctrine, the Court confirmed that it applies even where policy language is clear, rejecting the view of some provincial Courts of Appeal that it is limited to resolving ambiguity. The doctrine serves a consumer-protection function, preventing insurers from charging premiums for coverage that provides no real benefit. However, it applies only where a limitation would defeat the purpose of the coverage.

On the facts, the majority concluded that the doctrine did not apply. The primary benefit of the GRC Endorsement was protection against rebuilding costs exceeding base policy limits due to non-regulatory factors such as inflation. That benefit remained intact notwithstanding the $10,000 cap on regulatory compliance costs.

Commentary

Emond offers clarity on two important issues for insurance policy interpretation. First, it reinforces that policy provisions—particularly endorsements and exclusions—must be read contextually and as part of an integrated whole, particularly where individual provisions may appear misleading in isolation.

Second, the decision confirms that the nullification doctrine is available even in the absence of ambiguity. However, the threshold to its application is high. Where an endorsement continues to provide a meaningful benefit, courts are unlikely to invoke the doctrine to override a clear exclusion.

