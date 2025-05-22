BTC Series: You Might Wonder, What Is The Role Of A Broker? (Video)

Our Beyond The Courtroom Series: our experts are answering your questions through our short video-podcast series. Get informed answers to the legal questions that matter most to you.

Anastase Maragos, Personal Injury, answers the question: What is the role of a broker?

A broker's role is to understand your business operations, building construction, and assets in order to identify liability exposures and help guide you in determining accurate values. This process is known as COPE—Construction, Occupancy, Protection, and Exposure—which is used to properly underwrite the risk. If your broker didn't accurately assess your coverage needs or failed to guide you properly—resulting in you being underinsured—it may be time to speak with a lawyer to understand your options and protect your interests.

